Breece Hall injury update: New York Jets RB strains groin at practice; check details

New York Jets running back Breece Hall left practice early on Monday (August 17) after going down untouched, raising immediate questions about his availability for the upcoming season. The 25-year-old star appeared to hurt himself while running after a catch in the red zone and was later diagnosed with a groin strain.

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Hall was moving freely on a play near the goal line when he suddenly stopped and dropped to the ground without contact. He favoured the area around his midsection and needed help from the training staff to leave the field. Once inside the medical tent, staff focused on his upper right leg. The team later confirmed the injury as a groin strain.

Latest on Breece Hall’s condition Head coach Aaron Glenn spoke to reporters after practice and offered a cautious but optimistic outlook. He described the issue as a strained groin and said he believes the setback is not serious.

“I don’t think it was a big deal, but I want to make sure I get the evaluation on that,” Glenn said. He added that the Jets will take a precautionary approach with any injury this early in camp.

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Hall signed a three-year, $43.5 million extension in the offseason and enters 2026 as a centerpiece of the Jets’ offense. He recorded his first 1,000-yard rushing season in 2025 and has averaged 1,453 yards from scrimmage over the past three years. Any extended absence would force the team to lean more heavily on its young depth.

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Who steps up if Breece Hall misses time? Braelon Allen currently sits as the primary backup on the New York Jets’ unofficial depth chart. The 2024 fourth-round pick has played in 21 games across two seasons, rushing for 410 yards and three touchdowns on 110 carries. An MCL injury limited him to just four games last year, but he looked sharp in the team’s preseason opener, leading the Jets with 44 yards and a touchdown on only four carries.

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Isaiah Davis, another 2024 draft selection, provides additional depth. Davis has posted nearly identical career numbers, 410 yards and two touchdowns, but on fewer carries (73) and with a stronger 5.6 yards-per-carry average compared with Allen’s 3.7. If Hall is sidelined, the Jets would likely rotate Allen and Davis rather than hand the job to one back full-time.

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New York Jets RB depth chart snapshot Entering the 2026 season, the New York Jets list Hall at the top of the depth chart, followed by Allen and Davis. Both young backs have shown the ability to contribute in limited roles, yet neither has carried a full workload as a featured runner. The staff will monitor Hall’s recovery closely over the next several days before deciding how much practice time he misses.

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A minor groin strain can heal quickly with rest, but the team’s caution suggests Hall may sit out a practice or two as a precaution. For now, the early word from Aaron Glenn points to a short-term issue rather than a season-altering problem. The Jets continue training camp with an eye on building a balanced attack around Hall.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.