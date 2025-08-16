Brewers, buoyed by rally past Reds, seek record 14th win in row

After a remarkable rally extended their winning streak, the Milwaukee Brewers will seek a club-record 14th straight victory when they visit the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday evening.

If the Brewers win, they will break a tie with the 1987 team that won its first 13 of the season. That club earned the moniker "Team Streak" with amazing comebacks and different heroes.

On Friday night, the current Brewers matched the '87 team with a stunning comeback, wiping out an 8-1 deficit to post a 10-8 victory over the Reds. The result leaves the Brewers a season-best 33 games over .500 at a major-league- leading 77-44.

The stars of that '87 team included Rob Deer and Dale Sveum, who homered in the ninth inning for a walk-off win in the 12th game of the 13-0 start. Milwaukee scored five times in the ninth to top the Texas Rangers 6-4 on April 19, 1987.

On Friday, Christian Yelich led the way, hitting two homers as part of his four-hit, five RBI night, though he fell a triple shy of his fourth career cycle. He is one of six players who hold the all-time record with three cycles.

Friday night marked the start of Players' Weekend, during which major league players can use specially made equipment for a cause. Yelich's was a baby blue Louisville Slugger featuring the image of legendary Brewers announced Bob Uecker, who died in January at age 90.

"Obviously, I miss him," said Yelich, who leads Milwaukee with 25 homers. "I didn't even sniff Players' Weekend last year. I had surgery a year ago (Saturday). I'm obviously in a much better spot than I was last year. What a big difference a year makes."

The Reds, on the other hand, must re-group after giving up a seven-run, second-inning lead, blowing a chance to leap the New York Mets by a half-game for the third and final wild-card spot in the National League.

"We've got a lot of fight," said Gavin Lux, whose error on a tailor-made double-play ball opened the door for a game-tying, two-run fourth inning. "The past is in the past. We've got to come up, show up (Saturday) ready to play, and put this one behind us, because we still there was some positives."

The Brewers have won 43 of the last 59 meetings against Cincinnati and have a 6-2 edge this season.

The Brewers will send right-hander Quinn Priester (11-2, 3.49 ERA) to the mound on Saturday to make his 18th start of the season and 23rd appearance. Priester is 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA in two career appearances against Cincinnati.

The Reds counter with right-hander Zack Littell (9-8, 3.60), making his 25th start and third with the Reds since being acquired from Tampa Bay prior to the MLB trade deadline. Littell is 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA for his new club after allowing four runs on nine hits in 4 2/3 innings at Pittsburgh in a no- decision on Sunday. The Reds won 14-8.

Littell is 0-1 with a 1.80 ERA in 10 career games vs. the Brewers. His one start against Milwaukee came on May 9, when he threw six innings of two-run ball in a no-decision for the Rays.