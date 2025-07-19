Brewers continue dominance of Dodgers with shutout

Right-hander Quinn Priester collected 10 strikeouts, Caleb Durbin hit a home run and added an RBI double, and the Milwaukee Brewers continued their dominance over the host Los Angeles Dodgers with a 2-0 victory on Friday.

Priester (8-2) allowed three hits over six scoreless innings and did not walk a batter. He finished one strikeout short of his career high to win his seventh consecutive decision since May 30. All-Star closer Trevor Megill pitched the ninth inning for his 22nd save.

Milwaukee is 4-0 against Los Angeles following a three-game sweep at home last week.

Right-hander Tyler Glasnow gave up one run on four hits over six innings with six strikeouts for Los Angeles in his second start after missing 2 1/2 months because of shoulder inflammation.

The Dodgers finished with three hits, continuing a trend that saw them struggle to put together offense before the break. The defending champions have now lost eight of their last 10 games.

Glasnow (1-1) walked just one batter but it proved costly. The Brewers' Isaac Collins received a free pass to open the fifth inning and scored on a one-out double by Durbin for a 1-0 lead.

After Priester fanned Mookie Betts to end the sixth for his 10th strikeout, Durbin delivered a two-out home run to center -- his fifth of the season -- off right-hander Kirby Yates for a 2-0 advantage.

The Dodgers had just two batters reach second base: Freddie Freeman on a double in the fourth inning and Shohei Ohtani on a stolen base in the sixth. Los Angeles was shut out for the first time since a 5-0 road loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on June 6, and for the fifth time this season.

The Brewers' Christian Yelich went 1-for-4 to extend on-base streak to 25 games, while Jackson Chourio went 1-for-4 to extend his hit streak to 12 games.

Milwaukee outfielder Blake Perkins, who fractured his lower right leg in spring training, made his season debut when he entered in the seventh inning. He had a bunt single in the eighth on the first pitch he saw this year.