Brewers drop big inning on Nationals to win fifth straight

Christian Yelich swatted a two-run home run in a six-run third inning as the Milwaukee Brewers extended their winning streak to five with an 8-3 home victory over the Washington Nationals on Friday night.

Advertisement

The Brewers continued their stretch of dominance after sweeping the National League-leading Los Angeles Dodgers in the three games prior. Milwaukee has outscored opponents 26-8 over its five-game stretch.

Washington, meanwhile, continues to slide. The Nationals have lost six of their last seven, and fired manager Dave Martinez and general manager Mike Rizzo during that stretch.

DL Hall made his third start of the year for Milwaukee and tossed three solid innings as an opener for Quinn Priester (7-2). Hall allowed two hits, one run and a pair of walks while striking out two.

Priester pitched six innings, allowing two runs on four hits, walking two and striking out five.

Caleb Durbin led off the pivotal third inning with a double to center. Joey Ortiz followed with a single before Sal Frelick drove in Durbin to get the scoring going for the Brew Crew.

Advertisement

William Contreras followed with an RBI double, notching the first of his two RBIs and two hits for the game, to give Milwaukee the lead. Jackson Chourio whacked the third Brewers hit in a row, a two-run single to put the Brewers up 4-1.

Former NL MVP Yelich capped off the offensive outburst with a two-run shot to right, his 19th homer of the year.

Washington starter Mitchell Parker (5-10) allowed eight hits, seven runs and three walks in 4 2/3 innings. He did not strike out a batter.

The Nationals opened the scoring in the third with CJ Abrams' RBI triple -- part of a 2-for-5 night for the shortstop. But they wouldn't score again until the sixth. Riley Adams led off the seventh with a homer to bring the game to 7-3, but Milwaukee responded quickly.

Advertisement

Andrew Vaughn cranked a Luis Garcia fastball 413 feet to left-center, tacking on the Brewers' eighth and final run.