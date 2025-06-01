Brewers explode for 17 runs, defeat Phillies

Rhys Hoskins blasted a pair of three-run homers to help the visiting Milwaukee Brewers hammer the Philadelphia Phillies 17-7 in the second game of their three-game series on Saturday afternoon.

Jackson Chourio went 4-for-5 with five RBIs and three runs scored and Christian Yelich also had four hits for the Brewers, who have won a season-high six in a row.

Brewers starter Chad Patrick (3-4) went six innings, allowing two earned runs and five hits with six strikeouts and no walks.

Phillies starter Jesus Luzardo (5-1) came in with the second-lowest ERA in the NL (2.15), but he was tagged for career highs of 12 runs and 12 hits while lasting just 3 1/3 innings, ballooning his ERA to 3.58. He struck out four and walked three.

Alec Bohm singled, homered and scored twice, Brandon Marsh also homered, Kyle Schwarber had three hits, a run scored and an RBI, and Johan Rojas had two RBIs for the Phillies, who have dropped three in a row.

Luxardo had not allowed more than three runs in his previous 11 starts this season, but he gave up four in the first, capped by a three-run homer from Hoskins.

Sal Frelick doubled off the backhand try of right fielder Nick Castellanos to start the eight-run fourth. Luzardo fielded a bunt by Caleb Durbin, but his throw got away from Bohm at first, allowing Frelick to score on the error for a 5-0 lead.

Chourio hit a grounder up the middle that went off the glove of diving second baseman Bryson Stott and into center for a two-run single that stretched the lead to 7-0.

Following an RBI single by William Contreras, Luzardo finally got an out, but Hoskins blasted his second three-run homer of the game for an 11-0 lead.

Frelick capped the inning with an RBI single for a 12-0 lead.

Bohm broke the shutout with a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth to cut it to 12-1.

The Brewers tacked on five more runs in the sixth, capped by a three-run homer from Chourio for a 17-1 lead.

Schwarber had an RBI single in the sixth to cut it to 17-2.

Rojas had a pinch-hit two-run triple in the ninth and scored on an infield single by Max Kepler to cut it to 17-5, and Marsh followed with a two-run homer to center to make it 17-7.

The Brewers went 11-for-15 with runners in scoring position.