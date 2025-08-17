Brewers find a way, beat Reds in 11 for franchise-record 14th straight win

Pinch hitter Andruw Monasterio hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the top of the 11th inning on Saturday to propel Milwaukee to a 6-5 victory over the host Cincinnati Reds as the Brewers set a franchise record with their 14th straight win.

The Brewers broke a 38-year record established by the 1987 team, which began the season 13-0.

After Reds reliever Joe La Sorsa (0-1) allowed Monasterio's second homer of the year, Milwaukee's Nick Mears surrendered Santiago Espinal's run-scoring sacrifice fly and Noelvi Marte's solo home run to pull the Reds within a run with two outs. Mears then got Matt McLain to fly out, securing the team's win and his first save of the season.

The Brewers trailed 2-1 in the top of the ninth. Brice Turang and Tyler Black began the inning with walks against Cincinnati closer Emilio Pagan. After Brandon Lockridge popped out, Sal Frelick grounded into a force-out at second, but shortstop Elly De La Cruz's throwing error allowed Turang to score the tying run.

With Anthony Siegler serving as Milwaukee's automatic runner in the top of the 10th, William Contreras singled to left field, where Jake Fraley's fielding error allowed the go-ahead run to score.

With the Reds trailing 3-2 against Milwaukee reliever Trevor Megill (4-2), Jose Trevino struck out to begin the bottom of the 10th, before Ke'Bryan Hayes' ground-rule double scored automatic runner McLain to tie the game. After Spencer Steer worked a two-out walk, Megill struck out De La Cruz to send the game to the 11th.

Quinn Priester started for Milwaukee, allowing two runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings, while striking out five and walking one. Zack Littell got the start for the Reds, throwing six innings of one-run, four-hit ball, striking out three and walking one for the Reds, who have dropped two consecutive games.

After a scoreless first, Caleb Durbin's two-out single was followed by Turang's run-scoring double in the second to give Milwaukee a 1-0 lead.

The Reds pulled even on Hayes' solo homer to begin the bottom of the sixth -- his fourth of the year and second with Cincinnati after being traded from Pittsburgh. Two batters later, Steer hit his 15th homer of the season to give the Reds a 2-1 edge.