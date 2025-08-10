Brewers find another way to win as Mets drop sixth straight

William Contreras hit an insurance two-run homer immediately after his inning- ending flyout was negated by a pitch clock violation Saturday night for the host Milwaukee Brewers, who beat the skidding New York Mets 7-4.

The Brewers rode the four-run seventh to their eighth win in as many games this month. Milwaukee has won 11 of its last 12 overall to improve its record to a baseball-best 72-44.

Pete Alonso tied Darryl Strawberry atop the Mets franchise's all-time home run list by hitting the first of the team's three solo homers Saturday, but New York still lost its sixth straight game and for the 10th time in 11 games. Alonso's homer in the top of the second inning was his 26th of the season and the 252nd of his career.

Sal Frelick hit into a game-tying RBI groundout off Ryne Stanek (2-6) in the seventh inning. Ryan Helsley relieved Stanek, and Isaac Collins delivered the two-out, go-ahead run-scoring single two batters later when his grounder skipped past Mets third baseman Ronny Mauricio.

Helsley then committed a pitch clock violation on Contreras' flyout to right. Contreras followed with a 399-foot homer to left-center field.

The rally made a winner of Jared Koenig (4-1), who tossed a hitless seventh. Abner Uribe struck out all three batters he faced in the eighth before Trevor Megill notched his 28th save with a one-hit ninth.

Milwaukee starter Tobias Myers allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four over 3 1/3 innings.

Blake Perkins and Andrew Vaughn scored on a two-out error by Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor in the second, and Brice Turang hit a game-tying homer in the fourth.

Starling Marte and Juan Soto also homered for the Mets while Cedric Mullins had an RBI single.

Mets opener Reed Garrett tossed a perfect first inning in his first big league start before Frankie Montas gave up three runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks with three strikeouts over three innings of bulk relief.