Brewers hold off Mets with game-ending out at plate

Brice Turang hit a two-run homer and Brandon Woodruff tossed seven effective innings as the Milwaukee Brewers extended their winning streak to seven games with a 3-2 comeback victory over the visiting New York Mets on Friday.

The Mets had the potential tying run cut down at the plate for the final out in the ninth.

Starling Marte doubled with two outs off Milwaukee closer Trevor Megill. Jeff McNeil followed with a single to center, but Marte was thrown out at the plate by center fielder Blake Perkins. The Mets challenged, but the call was upheld on review.

By taking the opener of a three-game series, Milwaukee moved to a season-high 27 games above .500 at 71-44, the best record in the majors. The Mets have lost five straight and nine out of 10 following a seven-game winning streak.

Woodruff (4-0) gave up a solo homer to Juan Soto, his 27th, in the first, and Marte's fifth homer to open the second, but allowed just one hit the rest of the way.

Woodruff, who missed all of the 2024 season after shoulder surgery and finally returned last month, struck out eight and walked two in a 79-pitch outing. Abner Uribe followed with a scoreless eighth, and Megill finished for his 27th save in 30 opportunities.

The Brewers capitalized on a pair of errors to erase a 2-0 deficit with three runs in the fifth.

Blake Perkins reached on an error to open when Kodai Senga mishandled the comebacker to the mound. Turang followed with his ninth homer, sending the first pitch 424 feet to right-center.

The Brewers then loaded the bases on two walks around a catcher's-interference call. Brooks Raley replaced Senga and hit Isaac Collins with a pitch to force in the go-ahead run.

Senga (7-4) allowed three runs, one earned, on two hits in 4 1/3 innings, striking out two and walking three.

Attendance was announced as 43,469, a season high in Milwaukee.