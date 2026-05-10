Brewers place Brandon Lockridge on injured list and recall Blake Perkins

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Brandon Lockridge was placed on the injured list Saturday a day after crashing into the side wall while chasing a foul ball.

The Brewers announced that Lockridge was on the 10-day injured list with a laceration and contusion to his right knee. They recalled outfielder Blake Perkins from Triple-A Nashville to replace Lockridge on the roster.

Lockridge had slid into foul territory in the fourth inning of the Brewers’ 6-0 victory over the New York Yankees as he made an unsuccessful attempt to catch a fly ball hit by Cody Bellinger. Lockridge’s right knee hit the bottom section of the wall, below the padding.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why did the Milwaukee Brewers place Brandon Lockridge on the injured list? ⌵ Brandon Lockridge was placed on the injured list due to a laceration and contusion to his right knee sustained after crashing into the side wall while chasing a foul ball. 2 Who did the Milwaukee Brewers recall to replace Brandon Lockridge? ⌵ The Milwaukee Brewers recalled outfielder Blake Perkins from Triple-A Nashville to replace Brandon Lockridge on the roster. 3 What injury did Brandon Lockridge sustain? ⌵ Brandon Lockridge sustained a laceration and contusion to his right knee, which was described as a deep laceration down to the bone. 4 How long is Brandon Lockridge expected to be on the injured list? ⌵ Brandon Lockridge was placed on the 10-day injured list. 5 What is Blake Perkins' history with the Milwaukee Brewers? ⌵ Blake Perkins is returning to the big leagues less than a week after being sent to the minors. He has played 19 games with Milwaukee this season.

He was carted off the field.

“Initial X-rays say it’s not fractured, but he’s got a huge laceration and it’s going to be a while,” Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy said after Friday’s game. “It’s all the way down to his bone — the laceration. It’s pretty ugly. We don’t know the extent of any other damage because there’s so much swelling that we’re going to have to wait until it goes down and get an MRI at that time.”

Lockridge, 29, is hitting .294 with a .368 on-base percentage, no homers, 12 RBIs and five steals in 28 games.

Perkins, 29, is returning to the big leagues less than a week after he got sent to the minors. He has hit .109 with a .212 on-base percentage, no homers, five RBIs and one steal in 19 games with Milwaukee.

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