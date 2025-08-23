Brewers place starting SS Joey Ortiz on injured list

The Milwaukee Brewers placed starting shortstop Joey Ortiz on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring on Friday.

The first-place club reinstated outfielder Jake Bauers from the injured list in a corresponding move.

Ortiz suffered the injury running out a ground ball in the fifth inning in Thursday's 4-1 win at the Chicago Cubs.

After struggling for most of the season, the second-year Brewer was enjoying a terrific month, hitting .343 in 20 games. Seven of his 24 base hits were doubles and he drove in 12 runs.

Ortiz raised his batting average to .233 and RBI total to 43 with his recent performances.

"I felt like I was finally kind of getting a groove going, especially offensively, that I was starting to swing the bat as I feel I can," Ortiz said. "Things happen. It's baseball. It's going to happen. I've just got to do what I can to get back."

According to manager Pat Murphy, Andruw Monasterio is expected to take over Ortiz's role. Monasterio was getting most of his limited starts at second base of late and is hitting .254 with two home runs and 11 RBIs in 43 games.

Bauers, who tied a career high with 12 home runs in his first season in Milwaukee a year ago, last played on July 18. He went to the injured list with a left shoulder impingement. The six-year veteran is hitting .197 with five home runs and 18 RBIs in 59 games in 2025.

Additionally, Brewers' outfield standout Jackson Chourio will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on Friday.

Chourio suffered a right hamstring strain on July 29, prompting his IL stint.

The 21-year old Chourio is batting .276 and has gone deep 17 times with 67 RBIs and 18 stolen bases in 106 games in his second season with the Brewers.