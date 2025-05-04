Brewers send right-hander Craig Yoho to minors while calling up Elvin Rodríguez

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Craig Yoho was sent to the minor leagues Saturday, two days after he walked four batters and allowed five runs in an inning of relief.

Advertisement

The Brewers sent Yoho to Triple-A Nashville and called up right-hander Elvin Rodríguez before their Saturday night game with the Chicago Cubs.

“Yoho is a big part of our future,” Brewers manager Pat Murphy said. “I really think so. I think we have something there that’s pretty special. He’s an incredible kid. His first taste in the big leagues, he did some good things. We need a fresh pitcher today. It’s a good time for him to go down and get that command where he wants it.”

Yoho, 25, possesses an outstanding changeup that had enabled him to dominate in the minor leagues. He struck out nine batters and allowed only one unearned run over 9 2/3 innings at Nashville earlier this season. Last year, he recorded 101 strikeouts over 57 2/3 innings and posted an 0.94 ERA with three minor league teams.

Advertisement

But he wasn’t able to carry over that success to the big leagues after getting called up April 21. He had a 9.53 ERA in five relief appearances, an ERA that was inflated when he gave up five runs while recording only three outs in an 8-0 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Thursday.

“He can’t just rely on a changeup for a strike,” Murphy said. “He’s got to do more than that. So he’s got to locate the heater better, and it’s got to be money. He’s got to be a strike-throwing machine. And the changeup comes into play a lot better.”

Murphy remains confident Yoho will make those adjustments and become a successful major league pitcher.

Advertisement

“He’s the type of kid, I really think he’ll respond,” Murphy said. “I do. He’s just really locked in.”

Rodríguez, 27, returns to the majors after going 0-2 with a 7.53 in four appearances with Milwaukee earlier this season. He also has posted a 4.82 ERA in three games with Nashville.