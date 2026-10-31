Brewers win first World Series: 5 facts as Milwaukee beat Rays 4-1 to end 57-season wait for MLB title

The Milwaukee Brewers are World Series champions for the first time in franchise history. They closed out the Tampa Bay Rays 4-1 in Game 5 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Wednesday, October 28 (US time), taking the series 4-1 and ending a long drought for the club and the city.
This marked the Milwaukee Brewers' first World Series title and their first appearance in the Fall Classic since 1982, a gap of 44 years. The championship arrived in the franchise's 57th season in Milwaukee. It was also the city's first World Series crown since the Milwaukee Braves won in 1957. With this result, the Seattle Mariners, San Diego Padres, Tampa Bay Rays and Colorado Rockies remain the only current MLB franchises without a title.
Milwaukee's postseason was one-sided. The Brewers went 12-2 across the playoffs, one of the strongest records since MLB expanded its postseason format in 1995. Their only series loss came in Game 4, when the Rays won 4-3 in 12 innings to avoid a sweep and force a decisive fifth game.
Starter Jacob Misiorowski set the tone in Game 5. He threw 5⅔ scoreless innings before a calf cramp forced him out in the sixth. He earned the win, his second of the series. Milwaukee led 4-0 before the Rays managed a run in the ninth. Chandler Simpson doubled with two outs to drive in Liam Hicks. Closer Trevor Megill then induced a ground ball for the final out.
Catcher William Contreras was voted Most Valuable Player of the World Series. He hit .381 with four RBIs across the five games. Rookie shortstop Cooper Pratt also shone in the clincher. He set a World Series rookie record with hits in six consecutive plate appearances and later added a sacrifice fly that extended the lead to 4-0.
Game 5 drew 40,489 spectators, with thousands of Brewers supporters making the trip to St. Petersburg during the series.
In Milwaukee, roughly 31,000 fans filled American Family Field to watch the game on the stadium's big screen. The final out came at 11:13 PM local time, sealing a title that ended a wait of more than half a century since the franchise moved to the city.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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