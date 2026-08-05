British boxer Raven Chapman undergoes emergency brain surgery after sparring collapse in Denmark

British featherweight Raven Chapman is fighting the toughest battle of her career outside the ring after collapsing during a sparring session in Denmark. The 32-year-old Norwich-born fighter needed emergency surgery for a bleed on the brain and is now taking the first steps toward recovery while her team plans her return home.

Collapse during training sparks medical emergency Raven Chapman finished a sparring session and suddenly collapsed. Emergency services were called at once. She was airlifted to a local hospital where doctors found a brain haematoma and cerebral oedema, bleeding and dangerous swelling inside the skull.

Her management company, Vote Boxing, confirmed the details in a clear statement: "On Friday, July 24, Raven unexpectedly collapsed after a sparring session in Denmark. Emergency services were called immediately, and she was airlifted to a local hospital. She was diagnosed with a brain haematoma and cerebral oedema. Raven underwent emergency surgery immediately. The procedure successfully stopped the bleeding and helped stabilise the swelling. She was then placed in a medically induced coma."

The operation worked. Surgeons stopped the bleeding and controlled the swelling. Chapman stayed in an induced coma to give her brain the best chance to settle.

Progress toward recovery and journey home In the past 24 hours, doctors have taken Raven Chapman off sedatives. She continues to receive treatment in Denmark while waiting for a medically supervised flight back to a UK hospital. Her rehabilitation is expected to take some time.

Vote Boxing added: "Over the past day, she has been taken off the sedatives and is continuing to receive treatment while awaiting medically supervised repatriation to a hospital in the UK, where her rehabilitation is expected to take some time. Her doctors are doing everything they can to support her recovery, and we remain hopeful as she continues to fight through this incredibly difficult time."

Chapman’s family are by her side in Denmark. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover medical costs and the long recovery ahead.

Boxing world rallies behind Raven Chapman Support has poured in from across the sport. Former promoter Frank Warren, who once worked with Chapman at Queensberry Promotions, posted a message of hope: "Raven is fully in my thoughts this morning, I'm really hoping she can pull through and get home safely. Everyone at Queensberry is behind you Raven, we're all hoping you can pull through this."