British boxer Raven Chapman undergoes emergency brain surgery after sparring collapse in Denmark

British featherweight Raven Chapman is fighting the toughest battle of her career outside the ring after collapsing during a sparring session in Denmark. The 32-year-old Norwich-born fighter needed emergency surgery for a bleed on the brain and is now taking the first steps toward recovery while her team plans her return home.

Advertisement

Collapse during training sparks medical emergency Raven Chapman finished a sparring session and suddenly collapsed. Emergency services were called at once. She was airlifted to a local hospital where doctors found a brain haematoma and cerebral oedema, bleeding and dangerous swelling inside the skull.

Her management company, Vote Boxing, confirmed the details in a clear statement: "On Friday, July 24, Raven unexpectedly collapsed after a sparring session in Denmark. Emergency services were called immediately, and she was airlifted to a local hospital. She was diagnosed with a brain haematoma and cerebral oedema. Raven underwent emergency surgery immediately. The procedure successfully stopped the bleeding and helped stabilise the swelling. She was then placed in a medically induced coma."

The operation worked. Surgeons stopped the bleeding and controlled the swelling. Chapman stayed in an induced coma to give her brain the best chance to settle.

Advertisement

Progress toward recovery and journey home In the past 24 hours, doctors have taken Raven Chapman off sedatives. She continues to receive treatment in Denmark while waiting for a medically supervised flight back to a UK hospital. Her rehabilitation is expected to take some time.

Vote Boxing added: "Over the past day, she has been taken off the sedatives and is continuing to receive treatment while awaiting medically supervised repatriation to a hospital in the UK, where her rehabilitation is expected to take some time. Her doctors are doing everything they can to support her recovery, and we remain hopeful as she continues to fight through this incredibly difficult time."

Chapman’s family are by her side in Denmark. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover medical costs and the long recovery ahead.

Advertisement

Boxing world rallies behind Raven Chapman Support has poured in from across the sport. Former promoter Frank Warren, who once worked with Chapman at Queensberry Promotions, posted a message of hope: "Raven is fully in my thoughts this morning, I'm really hoping she can pull through and get home safely. Everyone at Queensberry is behind you Raven, we're all hoping you can pull through this."

Chapman turned professional in 2021 and built a solid record of 10 wins and two losses. Her biggest night came in October 2024 when she challenged Skye Nicolson for the WBC featherweight title in Saudi Arabia, the first women’s world-title fight ever staged in the country. She fell short on points that night but showed the heart that has defined her career.

Advertisement

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.