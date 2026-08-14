British cyclist Finlay Tarling passes away aged 19 in tragic Volta a Portugal accident

The cycling world is in mourning after the sudden death of promising young British rider Finlay Tarling. The 19-year-old Welsh cyclist lost his life in a serious accident during stage eight of the Volta a Portugal on Friday (August 14).

Tarling, the younger brother of Netcompany Ineos professional Josh Tarling, was competing for the NSN Development Team when the incident took place on the 166.8-kilometre route from Melgaco to Fafe.

The tragic accident Details of the crash remain under investigation. Portuguese and French media reports indicate that Finlay Tarling was struck by a non-race vehicle travelling in the opposite direction to the peloton. The accident forced organisers to neutralise the stage with 23 kilometres remaining. The planned podium ceremony in Fafe was cancelled as a mark of respect.

In a statement, the race organisation said: “The organisers of the Volta a Portugal em Bicicleta, Jogos Santa Casa, deeply regret to announce the death of British cyclist Finlay Tarling, from the NSN Development Team, following a serious accident that occurred during the eighth stage of the race, between Melgaco and Fafe.

Also Read | Who was Aurélien Fontenoy? French cyclist who broke Eiffel Tower record

“At this time of profound sorrow, the organisers of the Volta a Portugal and the Portuguese Cycling Federation extend their deepest condolences to Finlay Tarling’s family, his teammates, the NSN Development Team, and all his friends and loved ones.”

His NSN teammates rode together to the finish line in a quiet show of solidarity.

Heartfelt tributes pour for Finlay Tarling The NSN Development Team released an emotional statement confirming the loss. “We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Finlay Tarling at the Volta a Portugal today.”

“Fin was a much-loved member of our team but most importantly, he was a son, a brother, and a friend to so many. He will be deeply missed. Our deepest condolences go out to Fin’s parents Michael and Dawn, his brother Josh, and everyone who was lucky enough to call Fin a friend. Rest in peace, Fin.”

Cycling’s governing body, the UCI, also paid tribute. In a post on X, the organisation said it was “deeply saddened by the tragic death of British rider Finlay Tarling, who passed away following a serious accident during today’s eighth stage of the Volta a Portugal.”

Portugal’s prime minister, Luis Montenegro, added that the news of Tarling’s death “leaves us deeply shaken.”

A rising talent cut short Finlay Tarling had already built a strong reputation as a time-trial specialist. He finished third in the under-23 time trial at the British National Championships earlier this summer. At the Volta a Portugal, he placed 11th in the opening prologue in Lisbon, showing his quality against older and more experienced riders.

His path into the professional ranks began on both track and road. He joined the Israel-Premier Tech Academy before the 2025 season and stayed with the squad after it rebranded as the NSN Development Team for 2026. Those who watched him race described a focused, hard-working rider with a bright future ahead.