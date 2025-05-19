Brittany Sykes helps Mystics rally to stun Sun

Brittany Sykes recorded 27 points and seven assists and the Washington Mystics again used a late rally to produce a come-from-behind 90-85 victory over the Connecticut Sun on Sunday afternoon at Uncasville, Conn.

For the second time in two games, Mystics used a definitive second-half run to produce a win. Led by another big game from Sykes and key plays from rookies Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen, the Mystics overcame the Sun, who led by as many as 15.

Washington did not lead until Stefanie Dolson's 3-pointer gave Washington a 75-74 edge with 5:38 to play. Washington extended the lead to 82-77 on an Iriafen layup with 3:36 to play. Connecticut pulled within a point in the final minute, but Citron made a contested shot in the lane to give Washington an 88-85 lead with 25.4 seconds to play. Marina Mabrey missed a contested 3-pointer in the closing seconds for the Sun and the Mystics held on for the win.

Washington (2-0) was led by Sykes, who was 8-for-13 shooting before fouling out in the final minute. Iriafen battled foul trouble but contributed 17 points and 14 rebounds for her first WNBA double-double. Reserve Jade Melbourne added 15 points off the bench, knocking down three of four 3-point attempts. Citron chipped in 15 points as well.

The Mystics connected on 32 of 62 total shots (51.6 percent). The Sun shot 43.9 percent (29 of 66).

The game certainly began on a different note, as Connecticut (0-1) scored the game's first six points and used six early points from Olivia Nelson-Ododa to claim a 14-2 edge with 4:59 remaining in the opening quarter. Connecticut pushed the early edge to 23-8 on a Bria Hartley 3-pointer in the final minute of the opening stanza.

The Sun were led by veteran Tina Charles, who tallied 23 points and 10 rebounds in the first WNBA game back with the Sun franchise that originally drafted her in 2010. Nelson-Ododa added 18 points and eight rebounds. Hartley added 11 points off the bench, which was matched by Jacy Sheldon and Marina Mabrey, who shot just 5-for-21.

The Sun will return to action on Tuesday as they host the Las Vegas Aces. The Mystics will travel to face the Golden State Valkyries on Wednesday.