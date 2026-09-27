Brock Bowers expected make 2026 season debut as Las Vegas Raiders TE vs New Orleans Saints

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers is expected to play on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. Bowers is listed as questionable with a knee injury after missing the first two games of the season. He underwent a meniscus trim on September 8 and has not appeared in a regular-season snap in 2026. The Las Vegas Raiders (2-0) visit the New Orleans Saints (1-1) at 4:25 PM ET at the Caesars Superdome.

Advertisement

The Raiders did not elevate a tight end for game day, a step the club took in each of the first two weeks. Head coach Klint Kubiak had already said he was optimistic about Brock Bowers’ return.

Limited work, then a planned day off Brock Bowers practiced on a limited basis on Wednesday and Thursday. He did not practice on Friday. Klint Kubiak said the absence was planned.

“I’m optimistic,” Klint Kubiak said of Brock Bowers’ chances of playing.

Klint Kubiak also indicated the Las Vegas Raiders would not use a pregame workout to settle the question, unlike last week, when Brock Bowers warmed up and was still held out against the Los Angeles Chargers. The combination of limited midweek work, a scheduled rest day, and no practice-squad elevation points to a player the staff believes is ready to be activated.

Advertisement

Knee trouble for a second straight September Brock Bowers is dealing with the same left knee that cost him time a year ago. In the 2025 opener against the New England Patriots, he suffered a posterior cruciate ligament injury and a bone bruise. He played three games with the injury, then sat three more before returning to full strength. He still finished that season with 64 receptions for 680 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games.

Also Read | Las Vegas Raiders sign Brandon Johnson to add Wide Receiver depth; check details

The September procedure this year was a trim rather than a repair, which is why Week 3 was always the realistic target. It remains a short recovery window for a tight end asked to work the middle of the field.

While Brock Bowers was out, Michael Mayer was the Las Vegas Raiders’ primary tight end. Michael Mayer caught nine passes for 55 yards in two games. He has held the blocking and two-tight-end roles Klint Kubiak prefers. He has not replaced Brock Bowers as a downfield option.

Advertisement

What Brock Bowers' debut would mean for the Las Vegas Raiders Brock Bowers has 176 catches for 1,874 yards and 12 touchdowns across his first two NFL seasons and is regarded as one of the league’s best tight ends. Quarterback Kirk Cousins has thrown six touchdown passes in two games. Adding Brock Bowers would give the 2-0 Las Vegas Raiders their most complete receiving threat in a road game that could push them to 3-0.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.