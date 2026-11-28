Wrestler Jermaine Haley, who is popularly known by his stage name Bronson Reed, has passed away on Saturday at the age of 38, the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) announced on social media. Reed's last appearance on WWE programming came at the 'Crown Jewel' event in Riyadh on November 7.

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While none of Reed's family members spoke about the cause of his death, but the WWE said he passed away due to medical complications. "WWE is devastated to announce that Jermaine Haley, also known as Bronson Reed, passed away earlier today at the age of 38 due to medical complications," the WWE statement read.

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"Jermaine was a larger-than-life figure in WWE, but more importantly, he was a phenomenal person, a devoted family man, and a beloved colleague. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Jermaine's entire family, including his pregnant wife, Paige, their daughter, as well as his friends, co-workers and fans," the statement added.

Bronson Reed's wrestling journey Before signing with WWE in early 2019, Reed put in years of work in Australian independent wrestling promotions, based in Adelaide. He also wrestled for promotions in Melbourne and Sydney, under the ring name 'Jonah Rock', according to Fox Sports.

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Reed signed with WWE in early 2019, alongside his long-time friend Brendan Vink (aka Duke Hudson). His first stint in the company was cut short in mid-2021, following which he featured in New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) and Impact Wrestling. During his stint with NJPW, he secured a massive win over seven-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada, one of the biggest Japanese wrestlers of all time.

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Reed returned to WWE in late-2022 and his major accomplishments included winning the NXT North American Championship and the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. He featured prominently for the stable 'The Vision' alongside Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker and legendary manager Paul Heyman. 'The Vision' would also go on to include wrestler Austin Theory and YouTuber-turned-wrestler Logan Paul.

While Reed would feature in major storylines and was known for his 'Tsunami' finishing move, a top-rope splash, he would also face months away from action due to injuries. In his most recent return to action earlier this year, he had worked with fellow Australian Luke Guyett (aka Slex)'s fitness company, which helped him trim down his weight.

In his last appearance at the 'Crown Jewel' in Riyadh, Reed broke his ribs and a lacerated kidney during a match. It was reported that Reed was able to fly back home just a week and a half later after undergoing treatment in Riyadh. It is still unsure whether that Riyadh injury became the culprit.

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Who is Bronson Reed's wife? Reed is survived by his wife Paige Haley and daughter Deja. Notably, Paige is pregnant with their second child. Paige has been with Reed for a long time even before he became a WWE star. The couple started dating during their high school years, which turned into marriage in 2021.

In 2021 in an interview with PWInsider, Reed spoke about the support he received from Paige throughout his career. "She was the one person always stuck by my side and supported me becoming a pro wrestler, being an independent pro wrestler, going to Japan, all the time away to hopefully realize my dream of getting into WWE," Reed had said.

The couple welcomed their first child Deja, through in vitro fertilisation (IVF) in February 2024. However, nothing more on Reed's family is available for public interest as Reed largely kept his parents and relatives away from his social media profile.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in