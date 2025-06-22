Brook helps England maintain balance as India strike twice (Day 3, Lunch)

Leeds [UK], June 22 (ANI): A half-century by Harry Brook and his vital partnerships with skipper Ben Stokes and Jamie Smith helped England have a slight edge over India at the end of a balanced first session during day three of first Test at Leeds on Sunday.

At the end of first session, England was 327/5, with Brook (57*) and Smith (29*) unbeaten. They trail by 144 runs.

England started the first session of the day on 209/3, with Ollie Pope (100*) and Harry Brook (0*) unbeaten.

Pope and Brook started off on an attacking note, with the latter getting a four and six against Prasidh Krishna in the first over and Pope smacking a length delivery from Jasprit Bumrah on the next over's very first ball.

However, a delivery wide outside off by Krishna was slashed at hard by Pope, getting an edge and going straight into the hands of Rishabh Pant, who completed his 150th catch as a wicketkeeper. Pope was gone for 106 in 137 balls, with 14 fours. England was 225/4.

Brook continued stamping his authority on pacers, while skipper Ben Stokes settled from the other end. England reached the 250-run mark in 59 overs. It was simply raining boundaries, and the duo formed a 50-run stand in 78 balls.

However, Mohammed Siraj struck, removing Stokes for 20 in 52 balls (three fours), finding a thick edge of the bat. England was 276/5.

Early in his innings, after two solid boundaries, Jamie Smith survived a leg-before-wicket review, with Shardul Thakur missing out on a golden chance to open his wicket tally as the ball missed the leg stump.

England touched the 300-run mark in 71 overs.

Pant dropped a catch of Brook and he capitalised on it, reaching his 12th Test fifty in 65 balls, with seven fours and a six.

Earlier, the century by Ollie Pope and his partnership with Ben Duckett helped England put up a strong reply against India in their first innings, ending the final session of day two of the first Test on a high. England earlier made a strong comeback, dismissing India for 471 after the visitors had ended the day yesterday on 359 for 3 and looked poised for a huge score.

At the end of the second day's play, England were 209/3, with Pope (100*) and Harry Brook (0*) unbeaten. They trail by 262 runs.

England kickstarted the final session at 107/1, with Duckett (53*) and Pope (48*) unbeaten.

Pope reached his half-century in 64 balls, with eight fours, with the help of a first-ball four by Bumrah. Duckett and Pope tried to assert their dominance over India once again, however, Jasprit Bumrah came in clutch, leaving Duckett's middle-stump pegged back to end a 122-run partnership. Duckett was gone for 62 in 94 balls, with nine fours. England was 126/2.

Bumrah also almost got Pope, but Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped him at slips. Root also survived a review by Mohammed Siraj, and England raced to the 150-run mark in 37.2 overs . Pope and Root continued to dominate pacers, taking their side closer to the 200-run mark and bringing up their 50-run mark in 81 balls. England reached the 200-run mark in 45 overs .

Pope reached his ninth Test ton and second against India in 125 balls, with 13 fours. Root continued his poor record against Bumrah, falling to him for the 10th time, for 28 in 58 balls with two fours, thanks to a catch by Karun Nair. England was 206/3. Bumrah got Harry Brook dismissed on a no-ball. Brook and Pope made sure England ended the final session without any further damage .

Earlier, England ended the second session at 107/1, with Duckett (53*) and Pope (48*) unbeaten. The second session started with India at 454/7, with Ravindra Jadeja joined by Bumrah. However, the pacers did not let India progress much, ending their innings at 471 in 113 overs.

Skipper Ben Stokes (4/66) and Josh Tongue (4/86) were the top bowlers for England, while Bashir and Carse got one.

Responding to India's first innings total of 471 runs, England lost Zak Crawley (4) early to Bumrah. Following that, Duckett and Pope made a meal out of the pace trio of Bumrah, Siraj and Prasidh, reaching the 50-run mark in 10 overs, with both batters cracking out boundaries. Pope, in particular was looking in supreme touch, smashing pacers really well. England reached the 100-run mark in 21.3 overs, playing at almost five runs per over. The duo reached their 100-run partnership within a matter of just 126 balls, playing with an ODI tempo. Even India had some missed opportunities, but luck and lack of execution kept India away from success. Duckett reached his half-century in 68 balls, with eight boundaries, continuing his monstrous run as an opener. The duo made sure England ended session two without another loss of a wicket.

India started the first session at 359/3, with Shubman Gill (127*) and Rishabh Pant (65*) unbeaten.