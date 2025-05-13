Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (neck) out for season

The Cleveland Browns placed linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on the reserve/physically unable to perform list on Monday, putting an end to hopes he could return for the 2025 season after suffering a neck injury in October 2024.

Owusu-Koramoah hasn't played since getting injured in an Oct. 27 home win over the Baltimore Ravens. He was carted off the field after colliding with Ravens running back Derrick Henry, whose right shoulder barreled into the linebacker's head and neck area on a 10-yard run.

He was hospitalized overnight and released the next day with movement in all of his extremities.

"While I won't suit up this season, I'm focused on what I can control -- my healing, my mindset, and my faith," Owusu-Koramoah said in a statement shared on social media.

"The body may rest, but the calling never sleeps. I've given my heart to this game. I don't know what's next, but I'll continue trusting my medical team, serving the community, and backing my brothers on the field."

Prior to the injury, Owusu-Koramoah had started all eight games and had a team-high 61 tackles, including three sacks and 10 tackles for loss. He also recorded four quarterback hits.

The Browns selected Owusu-Koramoah in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. In 49 games (41 starts), he has totaled 308 tackles, 40 tackles for loss, 14 quarterback hits, eight sacks, six forced fumbles and three interceptions.

Owusu-Koramoah, 25, signed a three-year extension worth up to $39 million last August.

"Jeremiah has the full support of our team, and we expect him to continue to be a part of the organization even though he will not return to the field this year," Browns general manager Andrew Berry said in a statement.

"We will not make any predictions on Jeremiah's football future at this time, but we do note that he's in good spirits and will continue to take the advice of the world-class medical experts who will continue to guide his progress and recovery."