Browns vs Steelers Thursday Night Football: How to watch NFL matchup as AFC North lead is on the line

The Cleveland Browns will host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football with first place in the AFC North at stake. Both clubs are 2-1. The Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals are also 2-1, so the winner leaves Huntington Bank Field alone at the top of the division, at least until Sunday.

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Cleveland Browns have won two in a row after a season-opening loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Each of those wins ended with a late touchdown pass and a defense that kept the other side off the board on the final drive. The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense has been the steadier unit. The offense finally showed up in last Sunday’s 30-27 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

How to watch Browns vs Steelers Kickoff is 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, October 1, at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland. The national broadcast is on Prime Video. Local viewers can also find the game on WEWS in Cleveland and WTAE in Pittsburgh. NFL+ Premium carries the stream on phones and tablets in the United States.

Also Read | Josh Johnson signs with Bengals: Veteran QB returns to Cincinnati in move

When the Steelers have the ball Pittsburgh’s offense was quiet through two weeks. The Steelers managed 499 yards combined against Atlanta and New England, 350 through the air and 149 on the ground, with 31 first downs and three turnovers. Against Cincinnati, they put up 411 yards in one night, 273 passing and 138 rushing, and turned it over once on an interception that went through a receiver’s hands.

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Aaron Rodgers has completed 58.4 percent of his passes for 700 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions, an average of 6.2 yards per attempt. Most of that production came against the Bengals, when he threw for 292 yards and three scores. Downfield connections have been scarce. The shorter work has gone to Jaylen Warren, Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington.

Rico Dowdle is out again with a toe injury, so Warren is the backfield. He played 90 percent of the snaps last week and finished with 20 touches for 176 yards. A long touchdown run was called back, and he slipped on another chance in the open field. Pittsburgh’s rushing totals have climbed from 58 yards to 91 to 138. Cleveland is allowing 4.5 yards per rush. The Browns have also been tight after the catch, giving up 278 yards after reception and 4.3 per catch.

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When the Browns have the ball Deshaun Watson has been cleaner than in his earlier Cleveland seasons. He has completed 68.3 percent of his throws for 587 yards, five touchdowns and one interception, at 7.2 yards per attempt, and he has led a fourth-quarter game-winning drive in each of the last two weeks. He has also carried 24 times for 105 yards.

The run game has not travelled with him. Cleveland is at 3.5 yards per carry, 29th in the NFL, and those numbers are helped by Watson’s scrambles. Quinshon Judkins has 42 carries, more than any other back or receiver has attempts, and is averaging 3.0 yards. His best outing was the opener, at 3.9.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.