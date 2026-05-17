Bruno Fernandes equals Premier League assist record as Manchester United secure 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest

Manchester United registered a thrilling 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Sunday (May 17). Bruno Fernandes grabbed his 20th assist of the season to equal the all-time Premier League record, while Michael Carrick’s side showed the fighting spirit that has lifted them into third place.

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Michael Carrick’s new era delivers thrilling win The match marked another step forward under interim boss Michael Carrick, who is weighing up a two-year contract offer. After a difficult start to the campaign under previous management, Manchester United’s fans have embraced the win. The atmosphere at Old Trafford was electric for the final home game of the season, with chants for Carrick ringing out from kick-off.

Luke Shaw opened the scoring with his first United goal in more than three years, pouncing on a defensive mistake. The defender, who has battled injuries, finally got his reward for staying ever-present this term. Forest hit back quickly through a Morato header, but the real drama was only just beginning.

VAR controversy steals the spotlight Seconds after the restart, Matheus Cunha thought he had restored United’s lead. However, replays showed Bryan Mbeumo clearly handling the ball with his biceps and chest in the build-up. Referee Michael Salisbury and VAR officials took time to decide, eventually ruling the handball “accidental”. The goal stood, leaving Forest fans furious and neutrals scratching their heads.

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Despite the confusion, the decision gave United fresh momentum. Cunha’s strike proved crucial as the hosts pushed for a winner.

Bruno Fernandes makes history with record assist The game was still in the balance when Bruno Fernandes delivered a pinpoint cross for Mbeumo to slam home Manchester United’s third goal. That assist took the Portuguese star to 20 for the season, matching the Premier League’s all-time single-season record. It felt like the perfect moment to seal the win.

Forest refused to lie down. Elliot Anderson, who had been a constant menace all afternoon, set up Morgan Gibbs-White for a late reply. The visitors threw everything forward in the closing minutes, but United held firm to claim all three points.

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Emotional farewell for Casemiro The afternoon also saw Casemiro say goodbye to Old Trafford after four seasons. A banner reading “Até a morte” – “to the death” – was unfurled before kick-off in honour of the Brazilian’s warrior spirit. Every tackle drew loud cheers, and fans demanded “shooooooot!” whenever he got the ball near goal.

Casemiro received a standing ovation when substituted in the 80th minute, visibly emotional as he waved to the crowd. Although he leaves with only League Cup and FA Cup medals, his contribution during both good and tough times will not be forgotten.

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Manchester United back on Europe’s biggest stage Manchester United now sit third in the Premier League and are heading back to the Champions League. The apathy that hung over the club earlier in the year has vanished. Old Trafford is smiling again, and the future looks bright.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.