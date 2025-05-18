Bryon Stotts 3 RBIs back Zack Wheelers gem as Phillies top Pirates

Bryson Stott homered and drove in three runs in support of Zack Wheeler's crisp performance as the Philadelphia Phillies topped the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2 on Saturday.

Stott and Bryce Harper had two hits apiece for Philadelphia, which will go for a three-game sweep Sunday against Pittsburgh ace Paul Skenes. In true ace fashion, Wheeler (5-1) allowed three hits Saturday -- all singles -- and one walk while striking out six in six scoreless innings.

Bryan Reynolds hit a two-run homer in the ninth for the Pirates, who have dropped four of their last five games. Reynolds' sixth home run was the only extra-base hit for Pittsburgh, which finished with four hits.

The Phillies scored their runs in the first four innings, beginning with a tally against Carmen Mlodzinski (1-4) in the opening frame.

Trea Turner and Harper singled with one out before Kyle Schwarber drilled a run-scoring double into the right field corner.

Philadelphia went down quietly in the second inning, but Stott homered on a 3-2 slider to lead off the third. The Phillies put two more runners on in the frame, but Mlodzinski retired Max Kepler to escape the jam.

The hosts put pressure on Mlodzinski again in the fourth, as Alec Bohm singled with one out and moved to third on a double by Brandon Marsh. Joey Wentz came on to face Stott, who singled to left to plate both runners.

Shortly thereafter, Harper delivered an RBI double to make it 5-0.

That was more than enough for Wheeler, who allowed Reynolds to reach base twice but quieted the visitors' bats thereafter. In the first inning, Reynolds drew a two-out walk before Wheeler retired Joey Bart on an inning-ending grounder. Then, in the fourth, Reynolds singled to open the frame before Wheeler induced a double play from Bart.

Mlodzinski allowed four runs on seven hits in 3 1/3 innings.