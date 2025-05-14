Bryson DeChambeau: A little luck, a lot of skill needed to pull out major wins

Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka are the LIV Golf members who've had the most major success in their careers, with six and five titles, respectively. But these days, the best bet from that league to win a major is Bryson DeChambeau.

DeChambeau returned to the winner's circle and captured his second U.S. Open last year when he outlasted Rory McIlroy down the stretch. Besides that, he's been in contention more consistently than ever, with a tie for fifth at the Masters last month and a runner-up finish to Xander Schauffele at the 2024 PGA Championship.

Only McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler have shorter odds than DeChambeau at most major sportsbooks to win the PGA Championship this week at Quail Hollow.

"This is exciting times," DeChambeau told reporters Tuesday. "I'm playing some good golf. Hopefully that continues this week. Figured a couple things out with my golf swing. Putting really well. Love the golf course this week."

The 31-year-old has finished in the top six at four of the past five majors, the lone exception coming at the Open Championship last July.

"I feel like I've always had the capacity to play well in major championships and contend consistently," DeChambeau said. "A lot of things have to go right in majors for you to play well. Your whole game has to be on."

At Valhalla Golf Club in 2024, DeChambeau went toe to toe with Schauffele and posted a 64 on Sunday to get to 20 under. However, Schauffele did him one better with a birdie at the par-5 18th to win the major.

"A little bit of luck and one or two shots going your way, you making a putt from 7, 8 feet," DeChambeau said. "There's going to be numerous players that are playing well this week that are going to have a chance. ... A little bit of fortune but also paired with a lot of skill over 72 holes of golf.

"You have to combine all that together to have a chance to win. That's what Xander did so well last year. I didn't get the job done because of one or two shots. Just is what it is."

DeChambeau, who has slimmed down since chasing longer drives by adding muscle mass in 2020 and 2021, also has a better handle on the mental side of the game these days.

Amid his victories and his close calls, he said he has worked on how he reacts to pressure to "set that back to straight and square" for next time.

"All those emotions that I have and all the misses that I have and all the things that I'm thinking about, I layer it on over the course of time," he explained. "‘Is this gone or is it still there? How do I fix it if it's not fixed?' Then if it's fixed, let's move on to the next thing I need to tackle."

DeChambeau was in the final group with McIlroy on Sunday at the Masters and grabbed the lead away from him after two holes. But DeChambeau faded in a final-round 75, and the Northern Irishman rallied to win his fifth major and complete the career Grand Slam.

Earlier this month, DeChambeau picked up his third individual LIV Golf win in South Korea by going 65-66-66, including a back-nine 30 on Sunday to emerge from the pack.

"It was very important for me to get the job done, and finishing off shooting 30 on the back nine gave me some confidence to know I can get it done under pressure," DeChambeau said. "Struggling on the front nine was not the right way for me to feel going into that last round, but that back nine kind of shored things up for me and kept me pretty comfortable. Very positive."

