BTS, Madonna and Shakira set to perform at 2026 FIFA World Cup final halftime show at MetLife Stadium

K-pop supergroup BTS, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Madonna, and Colombian superstar Shakira are set to perform at the halftime show of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The performance is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey during the 2026 tournament finale.
FIFA and nonprofit Global Citizen announced the lineup on May 14 via Instagram. The reveal video featured Coldplay’s Chris Martin alongside Muppets characters Elmo, Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, and Cookie Monster. When Elmo asked what a halftime show was, Martin explained: “It’s a chance to show how amazing all different kinds of humans are. And we get to raise some money for children’s education.”
Notably, the show will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to expand access to quality education and soccer programs for children worldwide.
BTS recently completed mandatory military service in South Korea and released its fifth studio album, “ARIRANG,” on March 20. The record debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook continue their world tour, with upcoming US dates in Chicago in August and Los Angeles in September. The group has earned six No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 since 2020.
Madonna, known as the Queen of Pop, shared the Coachella stage with Sabrina Carpenter in April and will release her new album, “Confessions II,” on July 3. Shakira, the best-selling female Latin artist of all time, released the official 2026 World Cup song “Dai Dai” featuring Nigerian artist Burna Boy on May 14. She previously performed the 2010 anthem “Waka Waka” at the South Africa tournament.
Global Citizen will produce the halftime show with assistance from Chris Martin, who serves as the organization’s international festival curator.
The 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by Mexico, the United States, and Canada, includes three opening ceremonies. Mexico City’s June 11 match will feature Maná, Alejandro Fernández, Belinda, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Ángeles Azules, and Tyla.
Los Angeles’ June 12 opener includes Katy Perry, Future, Anitta, LISA, Rema, and Tyla.
Toronto’s June 12 event will showcase Michael Bublé, Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Elyanna, Jessie Reyez, Nora Fatehi, Sanjoy, Vegedream, and William Prince.
FIFA is also releasing an official album featuring the single “Lighter” by Jelly Roll, Carín León, and Cirkut.
This marks the second time the United States will host World Cup matches. The 1994 tournament drew more than 3.5 million fans and helped launch Major League Soccer. Former US Soccer president Alan Rothenberg recalled: “We had Whitney Houston to do the halftime show. We wanted to do it Super Bowl-style. FIFA would not allow us to do it.” Houston performed at the closing ceremony instead.
With BTS, Madonna, and Shakira confirmed, the 2026 final promises an unforgettable blend of elite soccer and world-class entertainment.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Catch the live action of theT20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.