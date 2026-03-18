Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined with hyperextended knee and bone bruise

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo wasn’t available for the Milwaukee Bucks’ game against Cleveland on Tuesday night after leaving a victory over Indiana two days earlier.

The Bucks said the two-time MVP had a hyperextended left knee and a bone bruise. Bucks coach Doc Rivers declined to speculate on how much time Antetokounmpo might miss.

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“The good news is it was a really good image,” Rivers said during his pregame availability. “There's no damage — nothing. Just good news. But I don't know the next part.”

Antetokounmpo didn't play in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 134-123 win over the Pacers after landing awkwardly when he dunked late in the third period. Antetokounmpo downplayed the injury after the game.

“I’m just going to go back home, sleep, see how I feel tomorrow, try to lift some weights,” he said. “If I have a little bit of discomfort, then I’ll go from there. As of now, I’m not really bothered.”

This will be the 32nd game the 31-year-old Antetokounmpo has missed, the most of any season in his 13-year career. The Bucks were 11-20 without him.

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Milwaukee entered Tuesday's action 11th in the Eastern Conference standings, 5 1/2 games behind the 10th-place Charlotte Hornets. With the Bucks' chances for a 10th straight playoff berth looking increasingly unlikely, Rivers was asked when the risks of Antetokounmpo getting hurt outweigh the potential reward of putting him back on the floor.

“That's a good question,” Rivers said. “I don't have the answer, but it's a very good question.”

Antetokounmpo had two extended absences because of strains in his right calf. He sat out the Bucks’ 122-99 loss at Atlanta on Saturday because of a sprained left ankle.

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