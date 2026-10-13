Who won NFL game last night? Buffalo Bills vs Los Angeles Rams, Monday Night Football recap and key takeaways

The Buffalo Bills edged the Los Angeles Rams 37-34 in overtime on Monday Night Football in a chaotic, high-scoring game that featured six lead changes and nearly 900 yards of combined offense. What began as a low-scoring first half exploded into a back-and-forth second half and overtime, with both offenses trading touchdowns before special teams and Josh Allen’s legs decided the outcome.

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Buffalo Bills hold off Los Angeles Rams in instant classic The first half produced just 20 points and limited big plays, but the second half turned the game into a track meet. Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams exchanged scores on consecutive possessions in the fourth quarter before regulation ended tied. In overtime, the drama continued across all three phases until Gregory Rousseau blocked a field-goal attempt, setting up the winning drive. The victory marked Josh Allen’s first career overtime win after seven previous losses, including playoffs, and kept the Buffalo Bills firmly in the Super Bowl conversation.

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Josh Allen’s rushing attack powers Buffalo Bills Josh Allen completed only 12 of 19 passes for 210 yards with one touchdown and one interception, but his legs proved decisive. He rushed for a game-high 121 yards on 10 carries, his fourth career 100-yard rushing game, and ran twice for 32 yards on the game-winning drive. That effort set up Tyler Bass for a 45-yard field goal that sealed the win. Allen’s dual-threat ability complemented a ground game that gashed the Los Angeles Rams’ defense, even as the passing attack stayed relatively quiet for stretches.

Special teams decide the outcome for both teams Special teams played an outsized role from the opening kickoff. Ray Davis returned the first kick 70 yards to set up an early Tyler Bass field goal for the Buffalo Bills. Bass later missed an extra point, while Harrison Mevis of the Los Angeles Rams missed two field goals, including a 50-yard attempt in the first quarter. In overtime, Gregory Rousseau, quiet for much of the night, blocked Mevis’ potential game-winning 48-yard try. Five plays later, Bass’s kick sent the Bills home winners. The loss highlighted ongoing special-teams concerns for Sean McVay’s Los Angeles Rams, who have now had walk-off field goals blocked against them in consecutive seasons.

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Matthew Stafford and Los Angeles Rams receivers excel in defeat Matthew Stafford finished 40 of 54 for 383 yards and three touchdowns, heating up after a quieter first half. He connected with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams repeatedly as the Los Angeles Rams scored on three straight drives at one point. Puka Nacua set a career high with 17 receptions on 24 targets for 138 yards and a touchdown. Davante Adams added five catches for 51 yards and two scores, both from inside the 5-yard line, further cementing his red-zone reputation. Despite the offensive fireworks from Stafford, Puka Nacua, and Davante Adams, the Los Angeles Rams could not overcome the special-teams and late-game shortcomings.

James Cook’s big night undercut by fumbles James Cook rushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries, providing a strong complement to Josh Allen. However, he fumbled twice and lost one in overtime shortly after Khalil Shakir’s 57-yard reception. Cook now has four fumbles this season, with two lost. The Buffalo Bills still controlled the ground game overall, with Ty Johnson and Ray Davis also contributing in the passing game, but ball security remains an area to tighten for the running back.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.