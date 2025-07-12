Bumrah refrains from giving a 'controversial' statement on frequent ball change; reacts jokingly to Nitishs remark

London [UK], July 12 (ANI): India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah held his tongue from making a controversial statement about the frequent Dukes ball change, which remained in the spotlight during the second day of the third Test against England at Lord's, which could lead to a deduction in his match fees.

Just a couple of overs into the day, India complained about the Dukes ball, which was around 10 overs old. The umpire tried to put the ball through the hoop, but it didn't go through. India captain Shubman Gill was seen having a heated discussion with the umpire, possibly expressing his discontent with the replacement ball.

Even in the drinks break, Gill appeared to be livid during his conversation with the umpire. The endemic concern with the ball continued when, 48 deliveries later, the ball lost its shape and required changing yet again. In the final session, England also asked for a replacement, but the ball passed the hoop, which led to the continuation with the same delivery.

Fans and former cricketers expressed their displeasure with the frequent changes. Bumrah was quizzed about the repeated ball change, but refrained from giving his take. He maintained a neutral tone on the matter that they can't change or fight against.

"The ball changes, I don't really control that. Obviously, I don't want to lose out on money because I work very hard and play a lot of overs. So, I don't want to say any controversial statements and get my match fees deducted. But we were bowling with the ball that we were given. And that's how it is. We can't change it. We can't fight it. Sometimes it goes your way. Sometimes you get a bad ball. That's how it is," Bumrah told reporters in a press conference at the end of the day's play.

Classified as the world's best, Bumrah took the proscenium with a sizzling 5/74 under London's sweltering conditions. He scalped crucial dismissals of Harry Brook, Ben Stokes and Joe Root to tip the scales in India's favour. On the opening day, young Nitish Kumar Reddy highlighted Bumrah's importance and revealed that they follow whatever the 31-year-old says. Bumrah jokingly said that Nitish's answer was a lie, and he tries to help the youngsters in whatever capacity they need him.

"Sir, first, that answer is a lie. He's not asked me anything. But the other thing is that these youngsters are very confident. And they don't need a lot of guidance or information. Whenever and whatever capacity they need me, I'm right there to help them out, and I share my experiences and what I learned in the previous tours over here," he said.

"So that's how as simple as I am trying to keep them. I'm not trying to jump in into every conversation, give them too much information, try to tell them to do things like I do because that's not how it will work. Because my technique is different. My way of bowling is different, and my way of handling things will be different. And so it will be different for them. But if anything they require or any assistance they require, I try to help to the best of my capacity," he added. (ANI)