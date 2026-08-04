BWF World Championships 2026: PV Sindhu seeded 9th, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty are 5th in Delhi

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu has been seeded ninth in the upcoming BWF World Championships 2026 to be played at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi from August 17-23, 2026. The 2022 Asian Games gold medallist combination of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have been handed the fifth seeding for the tournament.

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India has two entries each in all the five categories of the championships with at least one seeded entry in four of the five categories. Apart from Sindhu and Satwik-Chirag, former world championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen seeded 14th in men’s singles and the mixed doubles pairing of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto are seeded 15th.

While the players qualified for the prestigious championships based on their BWF world rankings of April 28, 2026, the seedings were decided on the basis of world ranking on July 28, 2026. Men’s singles world champion Shi Yuqi of China and South Korea’s women’s singles star An Se Young are the top seeds in their respective categories.

Women’s singles world champion Akane Yamaguchi of Japan is seeded second while the third and fourth spots have gone to Wang Zhi Yi and Chen Yufei of China. The draw for the championships will take place on Wednesday and the final seedings could change in case any of the seeded players withdraw before that.

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South Korea’s Kim Won Ho and Seo Seung Jae expected are at the top of the men’s doubles seeding chart with China’s Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning getting the top billing in women’s doubles. Their compatriots Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dong Ping are seeded number one in mixed doubles.

Also Read | Lakshya Sen keeps maiden All England Open title dreams alive

Sindhu, who became a world badminton champion in 2019 and finished second in 2017 and 2018, headlines the 10-member Indian team at the BWF World Championships 2026. However, the likes of Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy are among the reserves.

Indian team at BWF World Championships 2026 Men's singles: Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty

Women's singles: PV Sindhu, Unnati Hooda

Men's doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, Hariharan Amsakarunan/MR Arjun

Women's doubles: Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand Pullela, Kavipriya Selvam/Simran Singhi

Mixed doubles: Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto, Rohan Kapoor/Ruthvika Shivani Gadde India reserves at BWF World Championships 2026 Men's singles: Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Tharun Mannepalli, Kiran George, Mithun Manjunath

Women's singles: Tanvi Sharma, Isharani Baruah, Devika Sihag, Rakshitha Sree Ramraj, Anmol Kharb, Anupama Upadhyaya, Malvika Bansod, Tanya Hemanth, Tasnim Mir, Shriyanshi Valishetty

Women's doubles: Priya Konjengbam/Shruti Mishra, Ashwini Bhat K./Shikha Gautam, Rutaparna Panda/Swetaparna Panda

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Mixed doubles: Ashith Surya/Amrutha Pramuthesh, Dhruv Rawat/Maneesha K., Mohit Jaglan/Lakshita Jaglan.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in