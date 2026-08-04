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BWF World Championships 2026: PV Sindhu seeded 9th, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty are 5th in Delhi

World champion Shi Yuqi of China and South Korea’s An Se Young have got the top billing in men’s and women’s singles at the BWF World Championships 2026 starting in New Delhi from August 17.

Koushik Paul
Updated4 Aug 2026, 06:07 PM IST
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PV Sindhu headlines Indian attack at the BWF World Championships 2026.
PV Sindhu headlines Indian attack at the BWF World Championships 2026. (BAI)
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Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu has been seeded ninth in the upcoming BWF World Championships 2026 to be played at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi from August 17-23, 2026. The 2022 Asian Games gold medallist combination of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have been handed the fifth seeding for the tournament.

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India has two entries each in all the five categories of the championships with at least one seeded entry in four of the five categories. Apart from Sindhu and Satwik-Chirag, former world championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen seeded 14th in men’s singles and the mixed doubles pairing of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto are seeded 15th.

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While the players qualified for the prestigious championships based on their BWF world rankings of April 28, 2026, the seedings were decided on the basis of world ranking on July 28, 2026. Men’s singles world champion Shi Yuqi of China and South Korea’s women’s singles star An Se Young are the top seeds in their respective categories.

Women’s singles world champion Akane Yamaguchi of Japan is seeded second while the third and fourth spots have gone to Wang Zhi Yi and Chen Yufei of China. The draw for the championships will take place on Wednesday and the final seedings could change in case any of the seeded players withdraw before that.

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South Korea’s Kim Won Ho and Seo Seung Jae expected are at the top of the men’s doubles seeding chart with China’s Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning getting the top billing in women’s doubles. Their compatriots Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dong Ping are seeded number one in mixed doubles.

Also Read | Lakshya Sen keeps maiden All England Open title dreams alive

Sindhu, who became a world badminton champion in 2019 and finished second in 2017 and 2018, headlines the 10-member Indian team at the BWF World Championships 2026. However, the likes of Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy are among the reserves.

Indian team at BWF World Championships 2026

  • Men's singles: Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty
  • Women's singles: PV Sindhu, Unnati Hooda
  • Men's doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, Hariharan Amsakarunan/MR Arjun
  • Women's doubles: Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand Pullela, Kavipriya Selvam/Simran Singhi
  • Mixed doubles: Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto, Rohan Kapoor/Ruthvika Shivani Gadde

India reserves at BWF World Championships 2026

  • Men's singles: Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Tharun Mannepalli, Kiran George, Mithun Manjunath
  • Women's singles: Tanvi Sharma, Isharani Baruah, Devika Sihag, Rakshitha Sree Ramraj, Anmol Kharb, Anupama Upadhyaya, Malvika Bansod, Tanya Hemanth, Tasnim Mir, Shriyanshi Valishetty
  • Women's doubles: Priya Konjengbam/Shruti Mishra, Ashwini Bhat K./Shikha Gautam, Rutaparna Panda/Swetaparna Panda

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Also Read | Who were Saina Nehwal's 'scary' rivals? It's not PV Sindhu
  • Mixed doubles: Ashith Surya/Amrutha Pramuthesh, Dhruv Rawat/Maneesha K., Mohit Jaglan/Lakshita Jaglan.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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