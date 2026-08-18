BWF World Championships 2026: Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand upset 16th-seeded American pair; Lakshya Sen advances

India's top women's doubles combination of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly upset 16th seeds Allison Lee and Lauren Lam with yet another solid performance on the second day of the BWF World Championships 2026 at the Indira Gandhi Stadium on Tuesday.

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In singles, 2021 bronze medallist Lakshya Sen and debutant Unnati Hooda sealed their designated spots in the second round with wins over their respective opponents. Gayatri and Treesa, ranked 39th in the world, packed off Lam and Lee 21-15, 21-12 in 39 minutes to enter pre-quarterfinals.

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The Indian combination were brilliant overall with Gayatri controlling the net with aplomb and Treesa mixing her soft drops with those booming smashes to keep the Americans on their toes. After the initial exchanges, the home favourites opened up a 6-2 to lead by bagging four straight points and then maintained the advantage to wrap up the first game.

Playing from the better side in the second game, Treesa and Gayatri clinched seven straight points from 5-4 to take a 12-4 lead and though the Americans did show some moments of brilliance, they could never really make a comeback in the match.

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Unnati Hooda overcomes initial struggles In the women's singles, Unnati initially struggled to adjust to the conditions and trailed Myanmar's Thet Htar Thuzar 13-16 in the opening game before coming back strong to win 22-20, 21-16 to set up a second round clash against 13th seed Michelle Li of Canada. Li also needed extra points in the opening game before beating Chinese Taipei's Chiu Pin-Chian 22-20, 21-12.

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Later in the day, 14th seed Sen took time to hit his strides as Austria's Collins Filimon used his height and dominated the opening game. But Lakshya dominated the second and third games to win 16-21, 21-8, 21-4 to advance to the next round.

Playing from the difficult side in the opening game, Sen was tentative with his lifts and world number 128 Filimon used his big smashes to take the first game. But once Sen settled down in the second game, he clinched 11 straight points from 10-8 to draw level.

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Sen then gave the Romania-born Filimon a lesson is controlled aggression as he changed side at 11-1 and then wrapped up the match without much ado.

Among the other top players, fifth seed Christo Popov of France was knocked out by Japan's Kenta Nishimoto 21-17, 21-19 in men's singles while former champion Nozomi Okuhara came from a game down to beat Ozge Bayrak of Turkey 18-21, 21-16, 21-9.

Fourth seed Chen Yufei of China overcame a tentative start to beat Hong Kong's Lo Sin Yan Happy 18-21, 21-8, 21-11. It was a disappointing end to the world championships debut of mixed doubles combination of Ashith Surya and Amrutha Pramuthesh as they went down 16-21, 30-29, 24-22 against Turkey's Emre Sonmez and Yasemen Bektas.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in