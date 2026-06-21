Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese exchange words again as Atlanta Dream defeat Indiana Fever 113-96

The Indiana Fever and Atlanta Dream faced off for the second time in three days on Saturday night, and the spotlight quickly turned to another tense moment between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. The verbal exchange in the first quarter added more fuel to one of the WNBA’s most talked-about storylines.

What happened in the first quarter Caitlin Clark started strong and knocked down a three-pointer right in Angel Reese’s direction early in the game. Roughly a minute later, Clark brought the ball up the floor and was fouled near the top of the key by Atlanta’s Jordin Canada. As Clark held the ball, Reese reached in and swiped at it. Clark immediately took exception, waved Reese off, and turned her attention to the sideline to prepare for the inbound pass.

The brief confrontation was caught on camera and quickly spread across social media. It came just days after the two teams met on Thursday, when Reese was seen mimicking Clark’s movements during a stoppage in play.

A long-running competitive history Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have shared the court several times since their college days. Their 2023 NCAA Championship meeting featured strong celebrations from Reese after her team’s win. In the WNBA, physical plays and fouls between the two have occasionally led to heated reactions, including a moment last season when Reese had to be separated by teammates after a foul involving Clark.

These incidents keep fans engaged, but both players have repeatedly said their focus remains on winning games rather than personal battles.

Atlanta Dream set a franchise record in dominant win The match stayed close through much of the first half, but the third quarter proved costly. Atlanta outscored Indiana 28-15 in that period and never looked back. The Dream finished with a franchise-record 113 points in an 113-96 victory in front of a sold-out crowd at State Farm Arena.

Rhyne Howard led Atlanta with 24 points, while Allisha Gray added 22. The win gave the Dream a 2-1 edge in the season series.

Caitlin Clark finished with a game-high 26 points, three rebounds, and seven assists. Angel Reese contributed 18 points and eight rebounds. Reese also reached a major milestone, becoming the fastest player in WNBA history to record 1,000 career rebounds, reaching the mark in just 79 games.