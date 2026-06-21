Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese exchange words again as Atlanta Dream defeat Indiana Fever 113-96

The Indiana Fever and Atlanta Dream faced off for the second time in three days on Saturday night, and the spotlight quickly turned to another tense moment between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. The verbal exchange in the first quarter added more fuel to one of the WNBA’s most talked-about storylines.

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What happened in the first quarter Caitlin Clark started strong and knocked down a three-pointer right in Angel Reese’s direction early in the game. Roughly a minute later, Clark brought the ball up the floor and was fouled near the top of the key by Atlanta’s Jordin Canada. As Clark held the ball, Reese reached in and swiped at it. Clark immediately took exception, waved Reese off, and turned her attention to the sideline to prepare for the inbound pass.

The brief confrontation was caught on camera and quickly spread across social media. It came just days after the two teams met on Thursday, when Reese was seen mimicking Clark’s movements during a stoppage in play.

A long-running competitive history Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have shared the court several times since their college days. Their 2023 NCAA Championship meeting featured strong celebrations from Reese after her team’s win. In the WNBA, physical plays and fouls between the two have occasionally led to heated reactions, including a moment last season when Reese had to be separated by teammates after a foul involving Clark.

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These incidents keep fans engaged, but both players have repeatedly said their focus remains on winning games rather than personal battles.

Atlanta Dream set a franchise record in dominant win The match stayed close through much of the first half, but the third quarter proved costly. Atlanta outscored Indiana 28-15 in that period and never looked back. The Dream finished with a franchise-record 113 points in an 113-96 victory in front of a sold-out crowd at State Farm Arena.

Rhyne Howard led Atlanta with 24 points, while Allisha Gray added 22. The win gave the Dream a 2-1 edge in the season series.

Caitlin Clark finished with a game-high 26 points, three rebounds, and seven assists. Angel Reese contributed 18 points and eight rebounds. Reese also reached a major milestone, becoming the fastest player in WNBA history to record 1,000 career rebounds, reaching the mark in just 79 games.

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Why these matchups matter Every Fever-Dream game draws extra attention because of the star power on both sides and the history between Clark and Reese. Saturday’s game showed both teams have weapons. Atlanta’s balanced attack and Indiana’s star guard play, but the Dream executed better in the second half.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.