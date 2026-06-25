Caitlin Clark's back injury ignites officiating debate as Indiana Fever fall to Phoenix Mercury

Caitlin Clark left Wednesday’s game with a back injury, turning the Indiana Fever’s 111-109 loss to the Phoenix Mercury into a bigger story about player protection and officiating. The star guard’s exit in the third quarter drew strong criticism from her coach and left the Fever short-handed in a tight contest.

Advertisement

How the back injury happened Caitlin Clark first felt the issue in the second quarter after being fouled by Valeriane Ayayi on a three-point attempt. She fell to the floor and rubbed her back as she stood up. Earlier in the game, Alyssa Thomas made contact with Clark’s neck during a loose-ball scramble, but no foul was called.

The turning point came in the third quarter with the score tied at 67-67. Coach Stephanie White called a timeout, and Clark headed to the locker room. She did not return, exiting with five minutes and 15 seconds left in the period. Clark finished with 19 points and eight assists before the injury ended her night.

Coach White slams cheap shots and lack of consistency Stephanie White was clearly upset after the game and spoke directly about the lack of protection for her star player.

Advertisement

“We have a generational talent and a WNBA superstar who had two cheap shots right there that weren’t called,” White said after the game.

She also highlighted what she sees as unfair treatment from officials.

"We spent all off-season looking at officiating. And I still say the one thing that we keep asking for is consistency. She is not called the same way everybody else is called," White added.

Also Read | Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese exchange words again as Dream defeat Fever

Caitlin Clark has managed back soreness all season This back problem is not new. Caitlin Clark entered the game listed as probable due to ongoing soreness and has already missed one game this season because of it. The issue has followed her through much of the 2026 WNBA season.

Her 2025 season was far more limited. Multiple injuries restricted her to only 13 games that year. Clark has shown toughness by playing through discomfort this season, but the latest flare-up is a reminder of how demanding the league can be on players’ bodies.

Advertisement

Indiana Fever now face challenge without their star The loss was tough for the Indiana Fever, who stayed close for most of the night but could not close it out after Clark left. Without their main playmaker on the floor in the final minutes, the team struggled to maintain the same offensive rhythm.

Clark remains one of the most important and popular players in the WNBA. Her absence, even for a short time, changes how the Fever play and how opponents defend them. The team will wait for medical updates over the next day or two to know how serious the injury is and when she might return.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.