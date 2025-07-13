Caleb Durbin caps Brewers rally against Nationals with walk-off single

Caleb Durbin's RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning Saturday capped a three-run rally that lifted the Milwaukee Brewers to a 6-5 win over the visiting Washington Nationals.

Jackson Chourio led off the inning with an infield single off closer Kyle Finnegan (1-3) and reached second via Christian Yelich's walk. Andrew Vaughn tied the game by lacing a two-run double to the wall in right-center, giving him 10 RBI in his first five games with the team.

Andruw Monasterio pinch-ran for Vaughn and reached third on a groundout to third by Jake Bauers, who was pinch-hitting for Isaac Collins. Brice Turang was given an intentional walk and then swiped second on the first pitch to Durbin. On the second pitch he saw, Durbin fisted an inside fastball over first to cap Milwaukee's sixth straight win.

Grant Anderson (2-3) got the win despite allowing a ninth-inning run on C.J. Abrams' sacrifice fly to center that gave Washington a 5-3 advantage. The Nationals outhit the Brewers 11-9, with rookie third baseman Brady House starring in defeat.

House belted his first two MLB homers, a solo shot to left in the fourth that traveled an estimated 427 feet and a two-run wallop in the eighth that put Washington ahead 4-3. The Nationals' other run came in the second when Daylen Lile cracked a solo shot, his second homer of the year.

Milwaukee starter Brandon Woodruff worked 4 1/3 innings, allowing five hits and two runs with no walks and 10 strikeouts. Woodruff has fanned 18 in his first two starts after missing the last season and a half due to assorted injuries.

Washington starter Shinnosuke Ogasawara lasted four innings, permitting three runs off four hits and a walk with two strikeouts. The Brewers did all their damage off him in the fourth after he faced one more than the minimum in the first three innings.

Chourio laced an RBI double just over the head of leaping left fielder James Wood and Vaughn put Milwaukee up 3-2 when he ripped a two-run double into the left field corner.