Caleb Williams injury update: Chicago Bears QB carted off with right-leg scare vs Minnesota Vikings

Chicago Bears' season shifted in a hurry on Sunday. Franchise quarterback Caleb Williams went down with a non-contact right-leg injury in the fourth quarter of a 6-3 grind against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field and had to be helped off the field, then loaded onto a cart.

The Bears were driving in Vikings territory when Williams rolled out and scrambled toward the end zone. Replays showed him slip, grab at his lower body and drop without being touched. He could not put weight on the right leg. Trainers helped him to the sideline as backup Tyson Bagent entered. Williams later left for the locker room on a cart.

A potential tying field-goal try was blocked on the same drive, turning a tense NFC North game even colder.

How the play unfolded Rain and Brian Flores’ defense had already slowed an offense that scored 59 points in Week 1. Williams finished 15-of-26 for 138 yards, no touchdowns and one interception before exiting, plus five carries for 42 yards. It was a far cry from his opener at Carolina, when he threw for 269 yards and two scores and ran for 65 yards and two more in a 59-37 win.

The Bears have not issued an official diagnosis. Former NFL team physician Dr. David Chao publicly floated a possible right hamstring sprain. Until Chicago speaks, that remains speculation. Case Keenum dressed only as the emergency third quarterback and could play only if both Williams and Bagent were unavailable. Bagent, not Keenum, was the first man in.

Why the timing stings Caleb Williams is in Year 3 after an 11-6, NFC North title season in 2025: 3,942 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, seven interceptions and 388 rushing yards. Sacks dropped from 68 as a rookie to 24 last year. He completed 58.1 percent of his passes in 2025, and coach Ben Johnson made ball placement a camp priority.

Four days before this game, Caleb Williams sounded healthy. “First game, feeling good,” he said. “First time getting hit in 280 some days, I think. Felt good. Definitely felt good. Body was feeling slim. I’m moving well, feeling well, joints and things like that.”