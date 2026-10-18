Caleb Williams injury update: Will Chicago Bears QB return in Week 6 clash against Atlanta Falcons

Caleb Williams is set to return for the Chicago Bears in their Week 6 game against the Atlanta Falcons. The quarterback has missed the last three contests with a hamstring injury that occurred late in the Week 2 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Although the Bears listed him as questionable, according to reports, Williams will suit up and take the field this weekend. This marks the first time the 2024 first-overall pick will play since early in the season.

Selected out of USC, Williams put up strong numbers as a rookie, completing 62.5 percent of his passes for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. In 2025 under head coach Ben Johnson he improved those totals to 3,942 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions while helping the Bears reach the NFC Divisional Round. He began 2026 on a similar trajectory before the hamstring issue forced him to the sideline.

Chicago Bears stayed competitive but need their starter back Chicago Bears managed a 2-1 record while Caleb Williams sat out, proving the roster can win games without him. Even so, the offense is more effective with the franchise quarterback under center. The Bears currently sit at the bottom of a tough NFC North despite holding a winning record. Repeating as division champions will require them to limit losses the rest of the way, and getting Williams healthy is viewed as an important step in that process.

Atlanta Falcons look stronger than their record when Michael Penix Jr. starts Atlanta Falcons enter the contest at 2-3, a mark that does not tell the full story. The Falcons are 2-0 in games that Michael Penix Jr. starts and finishes. Penix, another 2024 first-round quarterback, is expected to play, setting up a direct matchup between two young signal-callers from the same draft class. The game carries added weight because both teams are fighting for playoff positioning. The Bears cannot afford to fall further behind in the North if they want to reclaim the division title. Meanwhile, Atlanta share the lead in the league’s weakest division with the Carolina Panthers, so a win would strengthen their postseason hopes.

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