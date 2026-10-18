Caleb Williams injury update: Will Chicago Bears QB return in Week 6 clash against Atlanta Falcons

Caleb Williams is set to return for the Chicago Bears in their Week 6 game against the Atlanta Falcons. The quarterback has missed the last three contests with a hamstring injury that occurred late in the Week 2 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Although the Bears listed him as questionable, according to reports, Williams will suit up and take the field this weekend. This marks the first time the 2024 first-overall pick will play since early in the season.

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Selected out of USC, Williams put up strong numbers as a rookie, completing 62.5 percent of his passes for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. In 2025 under head coach Ben Johnson he improved those totals to 3,942 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions while helping the Bears reach the NFC Divisional Round. He began 2026 on a similar trajectory before the hamstring issue forced him to the sideline.

Chicago Bears stayed competitive but need their starter back Chicago Bears managed a 2-1 record while Caleb Williams sat out, proving the roster can win games without him. Even so, the offense is more effective with the franchise quarterback under center. The Bears currently sit at the bottom of a tough NFC North despite holding a winning record. Repeating as division champions will require them to limit losses the rest of the way, and getting Williams healthy is viewed as an important step in that process.

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Atlanta Falcons look stronger than their record when Michael Penix Jr. starts Atlanta Falcons enter the contest at 2-3, a mark that does not tell the full story. The Falcons are 2-0 in games that Michael Penix Jr. starts and finishes. Penix, another 2024 first-round quarterback, is expected to play, setting up a direct matchup between two young signal-callers from the same draft class. The game carries added weight because both teams are fighting for playoff positioning. The Bears cannot afford to fall further behind in the North if they want to reclaim the division title. Meanwhile, Atlanta share the lead in the league’s weakest division with the Carolina Panthers, so a win would strengthen their postseason hopes.

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Caleb Williams' return gives Chicago Bears better control of their season Caleb Williams’ expected return gives the Chicago Bears their preferred lineup for a contest that could influence both clubs’ playoff outlooks. Chicago has shown it can stay competitive in his absence, yet the team is clearly better when he is on the field. With the NFC North remaining competitive and the Atlanta Falcons capable of winning when Penix is under center, the Week 6 result holds meaning beyond a single midseason game.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.