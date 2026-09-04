Cam Skattebo says he considered retiring after Giants rookie ankle injury

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo said on Thursday that he thought about quitting football after a season-ending ankle injury in 2025. Speaking with Kay Adams on Up & Adams, the fourth-round pick out of Arizona State described the first month of rehab and why he chose to come back.

Advertisement

Skattebo is expected to start when the Giants open the 2026 season against the Dallas Cowboys on September 13 at MetLife Stadium.

Cam Skattebo set one rule before the draft Before he reached the NFL, Cam Skattebo had already drawn a hard line.

“Coming out of college, going into the NFL, I think I gave myself one rule. And that was if I ever got a major injury, I was done playing. And that happened seven games into my career, so it kind of sucked. But I think that really helped me find who I am as a player and a person.”

Also Read | Cam Skattebo injury: Giants rookie RB carted off with serious leg issue

That injury came in Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles. He dislocated his right ankle, fractured his tibia, and ruptured the deltoid ligament. Surgery followed the next day. A rookie surge that had New York talking about Offensive Rookie of the Year was over.

Advertisement

In eight games and five starts, Skattebo rushed for 410 yards and five touchdowns on 101 carries. He also caught 24 passes for 207 yards and two more scores. When the Giants made him the featured back, the offense woke up. Then it stopped.

The first month of rehab was the hardest Adams asked if he considered retirement. Cam Skattebo did not dodge it.

“Yeah, definitely,” he said. “I would say probably a month in, like the first month, I was like, ‘Damn, do I really wanna do this?’ And then, it was seven games. I was like, ‘I gotta go back and play.’ There’s no shot. If it was the end of the year and I was like, ‘Okay, I’m over this.’ I didn’t feel that way at all. … I think that gave me an extra step of finding that deep place and coming out of a hole that I didn’t know I could come out of.”

Advertisement

By the time the Giants finished 4-13, those doubts were gone. Rehab became the work that told him who he was off the field as much as on it.

Also Read | New coach John Harbaugh embraces the challenge of turning the Giants back into contenders

New staff, same lead back New York overhauled the coaching staff and hired John Harbaugh after 18 seasons in Baltimore. Harbaugh built one of the NFL’s most physical rushing attacks with the Ravens. Matt Nagy is the new offensive coordinator. The Giants want a downhill run game, and Skattebo is the back built for it.

Tyrone Tracy Jr., Najee Harris and Devin Singletary will fight for touches. There is little mystery about the most explosive option in that room. Skattebo played in the preseason opener, then sat the last two exhibitions as a precaution.

Advertisement

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.