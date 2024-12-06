Cambridge sisters score 30 points and No. 19 Ohio State women dump Purdue 83-56

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — The Cambridge sisters combined for 30 points — 16 by Kennedy and 14 from Jaloni — and No. 19 Ohio State routed Purdue 83-56 on Wednesday.

Jaloni Cambridge also had seven rebounds, seven assists, five steals and three blocks.

Jaloni Cambridge scored 11 points in the first quarter and the Buckeyes raced to a 30-17 lead. The Buckeyes shot 67% in the first quarter and 55% for the half.

The Buckeyes scored 11 of the first 13 points in the second quarter as their lead reached 22 points, which they hit three times before halftime. The halftime score was 47-28.

Kennedy Cambridge scored seven points in the third quarter and her 3-pointer near the seven-minute mark gave the Buckeyes a 28-point lead. The margin reached 34 points — 81-47 — with 3:20 left in the game.

Chance Gray scored 14 points and Ava Watson 13 for Ohio State (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten). Kylee Kitts had nine points and 10 rebounds.

Madison Layden-Zay scored 17 points, Nya Smith 11 and Tara Daye 10 for Purdue (8-6, 0-3).

Ohio State shot 42% for the game and made 16 of 18 free throws. Purdue shot 30% and made 20 of 29 from the free-throw line.

Ohio State has outscored Purdue 181-102 in their last two matchups.

Ohio State: Hosts Rutgers on Sunday.

Purdue: Visits Nebraska on Sunday.