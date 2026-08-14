Cameron Brink rib injury: Sparks coach Lynne Roberts reveals evaluation after forward exits Liberty game

Cameron Brink left Thursday’s game early after a hard collision left the Los Angeles Sparks forward in clear discomfort, forcing her to the locker room during one of the most dramatic finishes of the WNBA season. The New York Liberty escaped with an 85-81 victory at Barclays Center after nearly squandering a massive lead, while Sparks head coach Lynne Roberts later confirmed Brink was undergoing evaluation for what she described as a brutal hit to the ribs.

Also Read | WNBA condemns 'bad-faith' efforts to fuel transgender athlete debate

What happened during the game? New York Liberty held a 69-41 advantage early in the fourth quarter before the Los Angeles Sparks exploded for 21 straight points to close the gap. Cameron Brink played a central role in that surge. She hit a midrange jumper that trimmed the deficit to seven, then absorbed contact to the stomach area while drawing an offensive foul on Breanna Stewart. Brink remained on the floor for several minutes before teammates and staff helped her off with a towel draped over her head.

View full Image View full Image Cameron Brink #22 of the Los Angeles Sparks is looked after by teammates Erica Wheeler #17,Jihyun Park #6 and Nneka Ogwumike #30 of the Los Angeles Sparks after Brink collided with Breanna Stewart #30 of the New York Liberty on a play during the second half at Barclays Cente. ( Getty Images via AFP )

Minutes earlier, she had also collided heads with teammate Rae Burrell during the same frantic stretch.

Coach Lynne Roberts provides limited update Speaking after the final buzzer, Lynne Roberts offered a measured but cautious assessment. “Cam’s getting evaluated right now. She took a brutal hit to the ribs,” she said. “The docs are looking at her right now. That’s all I know right now.”

Also Read | Jonquel Jones faces $500 fine after technical foul clash with Sophie Cunningham

No further medical details were available, leaving Brink’s availability for the Sparks’ next game uncertain. The 24-year-old has already faced a demanding recovery path this season. An earlier ankle sprain interrupted her progress after a torn ACL and meniscus limited her to minimal action as a rookie. Despite those setbacks, she entered Thursday leading Los Angeles in blocks, highlighting her value on the defensive end.

New York Liberty hold off late charge The New York Liberty experienced their own scare in the third quarter when Sabrina Ionescu went down awkwardly on defense and grabbed her right foot. She briefly exited but returned to finish with 20 points, including two free throws in the closing moments that helped secure the win.

Rae Burrell carried the Sparks’ comeback effort, scoring a career-high 28 points with 20 coming in the fourth quarter alone. Los Angeles pushed New York to the brink, yet Ariel Atkins missed a potential game-tying three-pointer in the final seconds as the Sparks fell just short.