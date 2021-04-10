Can AI apps help your golf swing?
- I don’t think they are as good as a human instructor. But they can be helpful. And they are a lot cheaper.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
To date, PGA Tour pros have been far better able than amateurs to take advantage of the new wave of analytic golf data. It makes sense: Being pros, they and their swing coaches are looking for the smallest deviations from perfection. Many tour pros these days travel with personal $25,000 TrackMan radars and work with other high-tech gear back home.
But most amateurs wouldn’t know what to do with a TrackMan if they owned one. Unlike tour pros, amateurs’ swings are usually a mess. There are analytic tools available for the average golfer, however, including a new generation of smartphone apps that use artificial intelligence to pinpoint the most critical swing flaws and suggest relevant drills to correct them.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.