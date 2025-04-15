Can Arsenal survive 90 minutes in European soccer’s torture chamber?

Most of all, there will be constant reminders of Real’s heritage, from pregame montages to the defending champions’ patch on their jersey. As far as Madrid is concerned, the weight of history might as well be its 12th man. This is the same club that drove through the streets of London to the first leg in a bus plastered with all of its major accolades, including its 13 European Cups and FIFA’s Club of the 20th Century award.