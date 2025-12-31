Can NFL place Patriots' Stefon Diggs on paid leave amid criminal charges? Here's what the rules say

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs is facing serious legal trouble after being charged with felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery in connection with an alleged incident on December 2, according to court documents cited by Boston 25.

The case has raised questions about whether the NFL could sideline Diggs under its Personal Conduct Policy, even as he denies the allegations.

What Diggs is charged with The charges were announced on Tuesday morning in Dedham District Court in Massachusetts. Diggs’ attorney, Michael DiStefano, appeared by phone, according to Boston 25 News.

The alleged incident reportedly occurred on December 2, a day after New England’s 33–15 win over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.

DiStefano has sought to have the police report sealed and told the court that Diggs had made a financial offer to the alleged victim in an attempt to resolve the dispute.

A judge is expected to rule on whether details of the case will be impounded ahead of Diggs’ scheduled January 23 arraignment, which could potentially be moved to March to avoid conflicting with the Patriots’ postseason run.

What the NFL rules say Under the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy, as per multiple news reports, a player may be placed on the Commissioner Exempt List—a form of paid leave—under three broad circumstances:

1. Formal criminal charges

A player can be placed on the list if he is formally charged with:

A felony offense, or

A crime of violence, defined as conduct involving physical force, threats, sexual assault, or actions that pose a genuine danger to another person.

Formal charges may include an indictment, prosecutor-filed charges, or a criminal court arraignment.

2. Ongoing investigation

The Commissioner may act if an investigation leads him to believe a player may have violated the policy, even without a criminal conviction. The league notes this decision:

“Will not reflect a finding of guilt or innocence and will not be guided by the same legal standards that would apply in a criminal trial.”

3. Preliminary review of alleged violent conduct

If a crime of violence is alleged but further investigation is required, the Commissioner may place a player on the Exempt List on a limited and temporary basis while the league conducts a preliminary probe.

Based on the findings, the player may be cleared to return, remain on the list longer, or face discipline.

NFL response The league confirmed it is monitoring the situation but offered no indication of next steps.

“We are aware of the matter and have been in contact with the club. We have no further comment at this time,” the NFL said in a statement, as reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Patriots stand by Diggs—for now The Patriots indicated they are not taking immediate action, pending further developments from the legal process and the league.

“The New England Patriots are aware of the accusations that have been made regarding Stefon Diggs. Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations. We support Stefon,” the team said in a statement.

“We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary.”

The team did not provide an update on Diggs’ availability for Sunday’s Week 18 home game against the Miami Dolphins.

What’s at stake on the field Any restriction on Diggs’ participation would come from the NFL, not the Patriots. Placement on the Commissioner Exempt List would make him ineligible to play, though he would continue to be paid.

Diggs, 32, signed a three-year, $69 million contract with New England in March, including $26 million guaranteed, Reuters reported.

In his first season with the Patriots, he leads the team with 82 receptions and 970 receiving yards, along with four touchdowns in 16 starts.

New England enters the final week of the regular season positioned for a deep playoff run, making the league’s decision on Diggs potentially pivotal.

