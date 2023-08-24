Can R Praggnanandhaa still win Chess World Cup 2023 final? Here’s how the tie-breaker vs Magnus Carlsen will be decided1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 01:08 PM IST
The Chess World Cup 2023 final between R Praggnanandhaa and Magnus Carlsen heads into tie-breaker.
The Chess World Cup 2023 final has reached a nail-biting juncture, with the much-anticipated clash between Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa and Magnus Carlsen heading into a tie-breaker. The thrilling contest, held in Baku, Azerbaijan, has witnessed two consecutive draws in the classical format, compelling the finalists to resolve the winner through rapid and blitz games.