Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Sports News/  Can R Praggnanandhaa still win Chess World Cup 2023 final? Here’s how the tie-breaker vs Magnus Carlsen will be decided

Can R Praggnanandhaa still win Chess World Cup 2023 final? Here’s how the tie-breaker vs Magnus Carlsen will be decided

1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 01:08 PM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

The Chess World Cup 2023 final between R Praggnanandhaa and Magnus Carlsen heads into tie-breaker.

Aynur Sofiyeva, Azerbaijan's first Woman Grandmaster, makes the ceremonial first move in the second game between Norway's GM Magnus Carlsen and India's GM R Praggnanandhaa at the final of the Chess World Cup 2023, in Baku, Wednesday, Aug 23, 2023. (PTI Photo)

The Chess World Cup 2023 final has reached a nail-biting juncture, with the much-anticipated clash between Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa and Magnus Carlsen heading into a tie-breaker. The thrilling contest, held in Baku, Azerbaijan, has witnessed two consecutive draws in the classical format, compelling the finalists to resolve the winner through rapid and blitz games.

Rapid tie-breaker

The tie-breaker will kick off with the rapid format, where both Praggnanandhaa and Carlsen will have 25 minutes each, with an additional 10 seconds per move, commencing from the very first move. Should this round fail to produce a winner, the intensity will rise as the contenders dive into two more games, but this time with a reduced time control of 10 minutes per player. The 10-second increment per move will still be in play, upping the pressure.

What next?

If the deadlock persists, the tempo will shift to two more games, where the time control dwindles to 5 minutes per player. The increment narrows to 3 seconds per move in this round, potentially leading to more aggressive play. And if the contest remains unresolved, the blitz portion of the tiebreaker, akin to sudden death, will come into play. A single game with a time control of 3 minutes, coupled with a 2-second increment per move, will unfold until a victor emerges.

Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen

Praggnanandhaa's remarkable journey in the Chess World Cup has not only secured him a spot in the finals but also an entry into the Candidates 2024 tournament, making him the third-youngest player ever to achieve this feat, following the footsteps of chess legends Bobby Fischer and Magnus Carlsen.

Also Read: R Praggnanandhaa shocks world No 3 Fabiano Caruana, meets Magnus Carlsen in final

Despite Carlsen's greater experience, Praggnanandhaa is poised with confidence due to his past victories over the world champion in rapid and blitz matches during 2022. With impressive wins against Hikaru Nakamura and Fabiano Caruana, he is etching his name in history as the second Indian, after Viswanathan Anand, to grace the finals of the Chess World Cup. Anand, who secured victory in the 2000 and 2002 World Cups, remains an inspiration for the emerging talent.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 24 Aug 2023, 01:08 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.