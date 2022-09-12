Cannabis set to stay on world anti-doping agency prohibited list6 min read . Updated: 12 Sep 2022, 08:03 PM IST
- WADA expected to keep marijuana on banned list after official review that followed U.S. sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson’s 2021 suspension
Listen to this article
The World Anti-Doping Agency appears set to keep cannabis on its list of prohibited substances for 2023, despite friction over American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson’s suspension last year, according to people who have seen a draft copy of the list.