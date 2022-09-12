Cannabis set to stay on world anti-doping agency prohibited list

WADA, which oversees drug testing in Olympic and other sports, last year agreed to initiate a scientific review of the status of cannabis on the prohibited list. The review came at the urging of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency and U.S. politicians amid controversy after the suspension of Richardson, the 2021 U.S. Olympic trials women’s 100-meter champion who tested positive for a chemical found in marijuana and was left off the team for the Tokyo Games.