India's golden boy at the 2020 Olympic Summer Olympics, Neeraj Chopra scripted history in Budapest on Monday, beating arch-rival from Pakistan, Arshad Nadeem, to win the country's first-ever gold medal in the World Athletics Championships. It was his second medal at the World Championships after he secured a silver last year.

Neeraj Chopra, 25 years, is also being praised for his patriotic gesture. After winning the gold medal for the men's javelin throw, a Hungarian fan approached him and asked to sign an Indian flag. However, Chopra refused, saying, "Sorry Mam, it is a violation of my flag code, cannot sign it".

“Eventually, he signed her shirt sleeve. She was pretty happy all the same" according to a post on X by journalist Jonathan Selvaraj.

“After winning the #WorldAthleticsChamps in Budapest yesterday, A hungarian fan came to him with an Indian flag and asked him to sign it for her.

Subedar Neeraj Chopra humbly denied and said “ Sorry Mam, it is a violation of my flag code, cannot sign it. "

“He signed her Tshirt instead."