'Can't sign on Indian flag': Neeraj Chopra's gesture wins hearts
After winning gold medal in the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, a Hungarian fan came to him with an Indian flag and asked him to sign it for her. However, he humbly denied and said ‘Sorry Mam, it is a violation of my flag code.’
India's golden boy at the 2020 Olympic Summer Olympics, Neeraj Chopra scripted history in Budapest on Monday, beating arch-rival from Pakistan, Arshad Nadeem, to win the country's first-ever gold medal in the World Athletics Championships. It was his second medal at the World Championships after he secured a silver last year.
A picture of Neeraj Chopra signing the fan’s T-shirt with the Tricolour on the desk is viral on social media with 1 million views, 20.3K likes and 2,012 reposts since shared.
Several social media users have commented on Chopra for his refusal to sign the flag.
An incredible athlete and a honest, patriotic citizen. A great role model to all the Indians! Respect, a user wrote
Wow! What an amazing gesture by #NeerajChopra! He is truly an inspiration to us all. His humility and respect for the Indian flag is commendable, writes another user.
The man with golden arm and heart! , writes another user
Besides the Tokyo Olympics gold, he has won the yellow metal in the Asian Games (2018) and Commonwealth Games (2018). He has also won four individual Diamond League Meeting titles (two each in 2022 and 2023) apart from Diamond League champion's trophy last year. Chopra has now completed the full set of global medals, including the Olympic Gold medal, the Diamond Trophy and the World Championships Gold medal.