'Can't sign on Indian flag': Neeraj Chopra's gesture wins hearts

India's golden boy at the 2020 Olympic Summer Olympics, Neeraj Chopra scripted history in Budapest on Monday, beating arch-rival from Pakistan, Arshad Nadeem, to win the country's first-ever gold medal in the World Athletics Championships. It was his second medal at the World Championships after he secured a silver last year.

Neeraj Chopra, 25 years, is also being praised for his patriotic gesture. After winning the gold medal for the men's javelin throw, a Hungarian fan approached him and asked to sign an Indian flag. However, Chopra refused, saying, "Sorry Mam, it is a violation of my flag code, cannot sign it".

"Eventually, he signed her shirt sleeve. She was pretty happy all the same" according to a post on X by journalist Jonathan Selvaraj.

"He signed her Tshirt instead."

A picture of Neeraj Chopra signing the fan’s T-shirt with the Tricolour on the desk is viral on social media with 1 million views, 20.3K likes and 2,012 reposts since shared.

Several social media users have commented on Chopra for his refusal to sign the flag.

An incredible athlete and a honest, patriotic citizen. A great role model to all the Indians! Respect, a user wrote

Wow! What an amazing gesture by #NeerajChopra! He is truly an inspiration to us all. His humility and respect for the Indian flag is commendable, writes another user.

The man with golden arm and heart! , writes another user