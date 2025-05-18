Capitals Alex Ovechkin plans to return for 21st NHL season

After a season when he became the NHL's all-time goal-scoring leader, Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin said Saturday he still has more to give to the game and will return for his 21st NHL season in 2025-26 at the age of 40.

The Capitals were eliminated by the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round of the playoffs Thursday and two days later, the team captain said he is not going anywhere. The Russian has one more season remaining on a five-year, $47.5 million contract.

"I'm going to use those couple months (in the offseason) to rest, enjoy my life, then back to work," Ovechkin said Saturday as Capitals players cleaned out their lockers after making it to the second round for the first time since advancing to the Stanley Cup Final in 2018.

In 65 regular-season games this past season, Ovechkin scored 44 goals, with the most significant of those coming April 6 against the New York Islanders. The 895th goal of his career passed the legendary Wayn Gretzky for most all-time.

"I'm looking forward for next year," Ovechkin said. "I'm going to try to do my best to play, and my team is going to help me too. ... I just want to come back next year and see the team who's capable of winning the Stanley Cup."

In two rounds of the playoffs, Ovechkin scored five goals with an assist in 10 games.

In addition to his 897 career regular-season goals, with 726 assists, the 13-time NHL All-Star has 77 goals with 70 assists in 161 playoff games.